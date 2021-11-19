New Insane Possibility! Defense Believes Rittenhouse Jury Split 6-6

















There is a rumor that the Rittenhouse jury is split 6-6. Do you believe that six people want to send this young man to jail for life in an obvious self-defense case? The defense does. They believe the jury is split 6-6. If this case goes to the prosecution — a prosecution without a case — we don’t have self-defense any longer, especially not with a gun.

Sadly, I believe it. There could easily be six Democrats on a jury in Wisconsin and they don’t believe in self-defense, especially not with a gun. There is also the possibility that six jurors are terrified of the promised retribution from the crazed Democrats.

We know Crazies are taking photos of them and the jury is not sequestered.

If Kyle Rittenhouse is convicted, it’s just another symptom of a sick nation or ill-informed people.

A Newsmax source reports that they overheard Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorney saying that he believed the jury is at a 6-6 split. @MikeCarterTV reports from the courthouse in Kenosha. @seanspicer @LyndsayMKeith pic.twitter.com/PjYWdmiClO — Newsmax (@newsmax) November 18, 2021

This is what the prosecutor thinks–people should get beat up (or killed) “a little” rather than have a victim use a gun (they feel the police should do the same):

Meanwhile, the soulless vultures look for their big story with lots of clicks.

Not creepy at all. They do it all the time in Russia. — George Eliseo (@GeorgeEliseo) November 18, 2021

Related















