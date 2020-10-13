Quacks! Recent underreported CDC study is the most informative of all

Please note: We are not recommending anyone not wear masks as required.

To be or not to be, to mask or not to mask, that is the question. To properly ask that question we have repeatedly gone to the CDC’s Dr. Quackery for the answer. While it has left us confused, we will continue to do what we’ve been doing, staying away from sick people, social distancing, and using the mask when required to buy groceries or get into a restaurant.

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield told us not to bother with masks since they don’t work, then he discovered they are critical, but now it looks like they are making things worse.

We look forward to the next blurt from the hogwash at the CDC to cover their imperious butts.

Randomized studies, even out of WHO in 2019, couldn’t prove they work.

THE STUDY

An underreported, way-underreported study, recently-published by the CDC, their study provides more evidence that cloth masks or other forms of mandated face coverings contribute to our COVID-19 problem.

It also shows Americans are wearing masks, but instead of helping, it might be making the problem worse.

The CDC study, which surveyed symptomatic COVID-19 patients, has found that 70.6% of respondents reported “always” wearing a mask, while an additional 14.4% say they “often” wear a mask. That means a whopping 85% of infected COVID-19 patients reported habitual mask wearing. Only 3.9% of those infected said they “never” wear a face covering.

Masks simply aren’t working to “slow the spread” or “stop the spread.” The study also dismisses “public health experts’” claims from individuals such as Dr. Anthony Fauci are not following the guidance being disseminated by the CDC and other disease control agencies.

People are wearing masks but it’s not helping, and it might be making things worse:

This study also shows — despite “public health experts” like Fauci and crew constantly accusing Americans of ignoring their edicts — that Americans are in fact adhering to mask wearing, but mask wearing is not doing us any good. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) October 12, 2020

CDC study show 85% of Covid cases were people who Often or Always wear masks. Uh oh…. pic.twitter.com/4b0LEwdlpl — Real Developments (@pdubdev) October 11, 2020

But…but…it’s better than a vaccine, man, ya know:

CDC Director Dr. Redfield: Wearing a face mask will protect people from COVID more than a vaccine. via @therecount pic.twitter.com/tBXjCWrOfF — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) September 16, 2020

No, masks don’t work, it’s your personal choice:

CDC Director Robert Redfield on masks, 6 months ago, prior to the “new science”: pic.twitter.com/idEfQ2RpYF — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) September 16, 2020

The Fact checkers say he didn’t say this and yet there he is saying it! pic.twitter.com/A6l7aFy7cf — J Whitaker McShane (@WhitakerMcShane) October 13, 2020

DON’T WEAR THE MASKS!

CDC does not currently recommend the use of facemasks to help prevent novel #coronavirus. #2019nCoV is not spreading in communities in the US. Take everyday preventive actions to help slow the spread of respiratory illness. https://t.co/A2r88U6i1q pic.twitter.com/dw7ajtfMly — Dr. Robert R. Redfield (@CDCDirector) February 5, 2020

The much-maligned Sweden did great and they don’t give a hoot what you think:

Ok, now it’s really the last one. Thank you everybody, my trip to Stockholm was amazing! I loved every minute of it! Don’t trust them when they tell you – there is no way back to old normal. Sweds live it every day! They don’t know what the fcuk “new normal” is. pic.twitter.com/lCg3Fpk2CI — Lilith of Assyria (@Carrenimfa) October 10, 2020

Too much hysteria. Open up!