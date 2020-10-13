Quacks! Recent underreported CDC study is the most informative of all

Please note: We are not recommending anyone not wear masks as required.

To be or not to be, to mask or not to mask, that is the question. To properly ask that question we have repeatedly gone to the CDC’s Dr. Quackery for the answer. While it has left us confused, we will continue to do what we’ve been doing, staying away from sick people, social distancing, and using the mask when required to buy groceries or get into a restaurant.

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield told us not to bother with masks since they don’t work, then he discovered they are critical, but now it looks like they are making things worse.

We look forward to the next blurt from the hogwash at the CDC to cover their imperious butts.

Randomized studies, even out of WHO in 2019, couldn’t prove they work.

THE STUDY

An underreported, way-underreported study, recently-published by the CDC, their study provides more evidence that cloth masks or other forms of mandated face coverings  contribute to our COVID-19 problem.

It also shows Americans are wearing masks, but instead of helping, it might be making the problem worse.

The CDC study, which surveyed symptomatic COVID-19 patients, has found that 70.6% of respondents reported “always” wearing a mask, while an additional 14.4% say they “often” wear a mask. That means a whopping 85% of infected COVID-19 patients reported habitual mask wearing. Only 3.9% of those infected said they “never” wear a face covering.

Masks simply aren’t working to “slow the spread” or “stop the spread.” The study also dismisses “public health experts’” claims from individuals such as Dr. Anthony Fauci are not following the guidance being disseminated by the CDC and other disease control agencies.

People are wearing masks but it’s not helping, and it might be making things worse:

But…but…it’s better than a vaccine, man, ya know:

No, masks don’t work, it’s your personal choice:

DON’T WEAR THE MASKS!

The much-maligned Sweden did great and they don’t give a hoot what you think:

Too much hysteria. Open up!

  2. I don’t mind the mask as much now that 50 degrees is the daytime high and 30 at night.
    Anti was my stance at first and then fam got me a woodlands camo mask!
    My favorite neoprene stealthy one is getting ragged around the edges.
    Wearing in a car alone or in in the fresh air for a walk and some sun? Nada and I take it off as soon as leaving the store.
    I wish there were enough supplies to not have to go das grocery but that is not the case.

