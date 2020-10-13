Denver victim shadowed by news crew & Dolloff while another incited the victim

The unlicensed security guard who shot and killed Lee Keltner in Denver was allegedly hired to protect a News9 reporter via Pinkerton. Pinkerton, however, said it does not employ Dolloff – Pinkerton did not share the name Dolloff’s employer.
Another curiosity: The photojournalist was so ready that she caught the casing leaving the gun. the news crew appeared to stalk the victim and the man in the black shirt seemed like a professional agitator. Were they doing this to get a story?
It now looks like the news team and Dolloff shadowed the victim — Mr. Keltner — while another man tried to incite him. An argument ensued. All were ready for the story. As Dolloff pulled his gun – it appears that happened first — Keltner maced him.
THE STALKING
The news crew followed or stalked Mr. Keltner:
NEW PICS: My friend @RANDALLONRADIO sent me screengrabs from video he took of Dolloff & @9news @zacknewsman shadowing shooting victim Lee Keltner as he was being targeted by the BLM/BGM instigator who provoked confrontation right before #denvershooting. I added labels. /13 pic.twitter.com/bYL5qIGrAz
— Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) October 12, 2020
Dolloff appears to have drawn his weapon first. It looks like the man in the black shirt shadowed him, deliberately inciting him as the news crew followed him around and Dolloff kept his gun handy. The camera was ready.
Okay here’s the full sequence with all the frames in at the end. I’ve got more coming on this, but this sequence is important to get out there for the time being.@michellemalkin pic.twitter.com/Om7RU4nz26
— L 🤺 (@SomeBitchIKnow) October 13, 2020
THERE’S A LOT OF LYING GOING ON
The Denver Police spread the false claim that their “investigation” showed Dolloff was not a left-wing radical, not Antifa, nor Black Lives Matter. We know that is not exactly true since his social media shows he’s very far-left and full of hate for everything right. He supports antifa, BLM, is an Occupy activist, and an all-around radical.
The Keltner family plans to sue and must ask an attorney to demand they keep all records related to this event immediately. Right-wing haters at @9news including @jeremyjojola and @ZackNewsMan need to be investigated for affiliations with the far-left. We need to Dolloff’s employer.
Denver Police will possibly try to cover this up. They found two guns at the scene — who owned them?
Watch this sympathetic BS that was tweeted by 9News (can anyone believe a word they say):
Denver 9News just published this two hours ago. Trying their best to create their own narrative.
Disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/6V4Atqagfq
— L (@SomeSneakyB) October 12, 2020
DOLLOFF WORKED FOR 9NEWS BEFORE
9News, updated their story, explaining Dolloff doesn’t work for Pinkerton but was working for someone as a security guard without a license.
Denver7 also reported they have also used Pinkerton for security and have learned Dolloff was at the U.S. Senate debate hosted by the T.V. station on Friday.
They issued this new statement:
So, NBC affiliate 9News doesn’t contract directly and they use Pinkerton but Pinkerton didn’t hire Matthew Dolloff. They don’t have a Dolloff listed as an employee. So, who hired Dolloff and why? Why did the police say he is a security guard working for someone — who?
Tucker said 9News is pro-Antifa:
Tucker Exposing 9 News
“Why did 9 News hire Pinkerton to hire Dolloff? Turns out that the network itself is also Pro-Antifa, at least some of its correspondents are. Its most prominent anchor Kyle Clark has openly mocked anyone who is concerned about violence from Antifa & BLM.” pic.twitter.com/4ysslYoHPn
— The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) October 13, 2020
The Keltner family has a GoFundMe page:
Help this American Patriots Family! https://t.co/GunDDfT3KX
— John “TIG” Tiegen (@JohnTiegen) October 13, 2020
THE MURDER, GRAPHIC
Dolloff drew his gun and Keltner then maced him:
Here’s the full sequence slowed down.pic.twitter.com/ERITJTzShn
— L (@SomeSneakyB) October 12, 2020
Sounds like a LOT of people are in trouble. The video by 9News sure is “whitewashing” this Brian Loma. His YouTube channel is “Cut the Plastic”. Immediately after the Murder this “concerned citizen” began viciously confronting the police. This is the moment he captures the murder and shortly afterwards is when Police directs everyone to exit the area. That is when “Brian Loma” goes ballistic.
https://youtu.be/NLVX-I11hww?t=7010
I assume the “two guns” mentioned by the police include the weapon Keltner had holstered. They would remove Both guns from the scene, even though Keltner never took his out.
This is a great report I cannot find elsewhere.
It could have been a set up but it didn’t go as planned. Maybe the victim was expected to draw his gun and get killed in the act. Maybe the second gun is fake evidence to show that the victim pulled his and the murderer defended himself. When the officer said there were 2 guns on the scene I felt deception in his expression. So what if the victim had a gun, it was in his holster. For the officer to mention something not involved in the crime is deceptive. The victim did not insert his gun into the holster after being fatally shot. Doloff destroyed himself over this. Some officials would be incredibly reckless to try to cover this up.
CLEARLY Doloff drew his gun FIRST,{& possibly was pulling Keltner’s gun out of Keltner’s vest just before shooting Keltner}; AND!
The FACT that an eye witness, (female), should be able to explain the 2nd gun on the ground is pretty significant…(it was VERY LIKELY Keltner’s gun)…
Another significant FACT is that the witness was standing still enough to get the picture of the flying brass out of Doloff’s pistol…OBVIOUSLY she CLEARLY was watching the entire event, so SHOULD have the best [slow motion] view of the shooting…
ALSO CLEARLY, is the FACT that there were Police within 6 or 8 feet of BOTH men JUST before, & s, Doloff fired, as AS Keltner sprayed towards Dololff…AND!
LAST! But certainly NOT LEAST, there’s the POLICE STORY…(and “self defence” is a VERY QUESTIONABLY strained excuse)…
This SHOULDN’T be too difficult an event to determine the who, & what, & how, of the actions…BUT! The WHY may be something to difficult to determine…seeing as how there are at LEAST 4 story’s involved…
It’s already been shown the person photographing, Helen …, is lying about the incident. Her Instagram post detailing the incident left out certain photographic evidence, seen elsewhere, that contradicted her story.
I question how typical is it that their producer, Zack Newman, uses a Cellphone for their videos. And also, WHY are there NO indications that producer is “Press”. To a Patriot group all THIS looks like a staged Antifa event. My assumption IS, that is what was intended. We now know that news organization, 9News, does have personnel who reflect Antifa ideology, specifically referring to opponents as Nazis.
By the way, Where THE HELL is Director Wray, and his “just an idea” crap. Does it have to reach “real” Covid deaths before he will realize what is going on in this country.
It wasn’t long after the Inauguration, and the media frenzy creating hate and division, that I wrote a comment to the WHCA page about how the media is creating an environment of hostility. I also said the result would be death in the streets. If this doesn’t stop it will eventually turn into an all out civil war. Needless to say, the comment must have been offensive to their eyes because within 10 minutes it was deleted. So much for their “mission is to ensure a free press and robust coverage…”.