Denver victim shadowed by news crew & Dolloff while another incited the victim

The unlicensed security guard who shot and killed Lee Keltner in Denver was allegedly hired to protect a News9 reporter via Pinkerton. Pinkerton, however, said it does not employ Dolloff – Pinkerton did not share the name Dolloff’s employer.

Another curiosity: The photojournalist was so ready that she caught the casing leaving the gun. the news crew appeared to stalk the victim and the man in the black shirt seemed like a professional agitator. Were they doing this to get a story?

It now looks like the news team and Dolloff shadowed the victim — Mr. Keltner — while another man tried to incite him. An argument ensued. All were ready for the story. As Dolloff pulled his gun – it appears that happened first — Keltner maced him.

THE STALKING

The news crew followed or stalked Mr. Keltner:

NEW PICS: My friend @RANDALLONRADIO sent me screengrabs from video he took of Dolloff & @9news @zacknewsman shadowing shooting victim Lee Keltner as he was being targeted by the BLM/BGM instigator who provoked confrontation right before #denvershooting. I added labels. /13 pic.twitter.com/bYL5qIGrAz — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) October 12, 2020

Dolloff appears to have drawn his weapon first. It looks like the man in the black shirt shadowed him, deliberately inciting him as the news crew followed him around and Dolloff kept his gun handy. The camera was ready.

Okay here’s the full sequence with all the frames in at the end. I’ve got more coming on this, but this sequence is important to get out there for the time being.@michellemalkin pic.twitter.com/Om7RU4nz26 — L 🤺 (@SomeBitchIKnow) October 13, 2020

THERE’S A LOT OF LYING GOING ON

The Denver Police spread the false claim that their “investigation” showed Dolloff was not a left-wing radical, not Antifa, nor Black Lives Matter. We know that is not exactly true since his social media shows he’s very far-left and full of hate for everything right. He supports antifa, BLM, is an Occupy activist, and an all-around radical.

The Keltner family plans to sue and must ask an attorney to demand they keep all records related to this event immediately. Right-wing haters at @9news including @jeremyjojola and @ZackNewsMan need to be investigated for affiliations with the far-left. We need to Dolloff’s employer.

Denver Police will possibly try to cover this up. They found two guns at the scene — who owned them?

Watch this sympathetic BS that was tweeted by 9News (can anyone believe a word they say):

Denver 9News just published this two hours ago. Trying their best to create their own narrative. Disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/6V4Atqagfq — L (@SomeSneakyB) October 12, 2020

DOLLOFF WORKED FOR 9NEWS BEFORE

9News, updated their story, explaining Dolloff doesn’t work for Pinkerton but was working for someone as a security guard without a license.

Denver7 also reported they have also used Pinkerton for security and have learned Dolloff was at the U.S. Senate debate hosted by the T.V. station on Friday.

They issued this new statement:

So, NBC affiliate 9News doesn’t contract directly and they use Pinkerton but Pinkerton didn’t hire Matthew Dolloff. They don’t have a Dolloff listed as an employee. So, who hired Dolloff and why? Why did the police say he is a security guard working for someone — who?

Tucker said 9News is pro-Antifa:

Tucker Exposing 9 News “Why did 9 News hire Pinkerton to hire Dolloff? Turns out that the network itself is also Pro-Antifa, at least some of its correspondents are. Its most prominent anchor Kyle Clark has openly mocked anyone who is concerned about violence from Antifa & BLM.” pic.twitter.com/4ysslYoHPn — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) October 13, 2020

The Keltner family has a GoFundMe page:

Help this American Patriots Family! https://t.co/GunDDfT3KX — John “TIG” Tiegen (@JohnTiegen) October 13, 2020

THE MURDER, GRAPHIC

Dolloff drew his gun and Keltner then maced him:

Here’s the full sequence slowed down.pic.twitter.com/ERITJTzShn — L (@SomeSneakyB) October 12, 2020