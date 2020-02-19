Queen bans Harry & Meghan from using ‘Sussex Royal’ or ‘Royal’ anything

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spent tens of thousands of pounds branding themselves as Sussex Royal with a website and a popular Instagram feed. They sought to register Sussex Royal for items and activities, including clothing, stationery, books, and social care services, The Daily Mail reported.

They were also planning to set up a new charitable organization called ‘Sussex Royal, The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

The Queen and senior officials have stepped in and they believe it is not tenable. Meghan and Harry simply cannot cash in on their title.

They allegedly understand but were hoping to build their new lives on the branding.

A MAJOR BLOW

After lengthy and complex talks, the Queen and senior officials banned the use of ‘Royal.’ Some say this is a major blow to the couple.

They have been using Sussex Royal branding since last year and their Instagram page alone, @SussexRoyal, is hugely popular with 11.2 million followers. It’s the same number of fans William and Kate have on their account.

And as they secretly prepared for a new life in Canada, Sussex Royal was part of the plan.

Dozens of trademark applications were made for everything from bandanas to notebooks – although sources have always stressed that these were preventative measures to protect the trademark from others, and never intended for commercial use.

The couple also privately commissioned a new website. It went live last month to coincide with their bombshell announcement, with the introduction: ‘Welcome to the Sussex Royal community, your source for information on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.’

ROYALS CANNOT PROFIT FROM THEIR POSITIONS

The Queen has never allowed working members of the family to profit from their positions.

Now, as well as giving up their HRH titles for work purposes and abandoning official appointments and patronages – including Harry’s military roles – the Sussex Royal brand will have to be abandoned.

The foundation had been expected to launch in April, with the couple believed to be modeling the non-profit on those run by Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hilary Clinton and Bill and Melinda Gates.

The Sussexes also recently appeared at a conference in Miami organized by banking giant JP Morgan.

They reportedly dined with Jennifer Lopez after flying in on the firm’s private jet from Vancouver – despite previously calling for the world to embrace more eco-friendly ways to travel.

HARRY’S ON STAGE WITH A TV HOST BUT DOESN’T WANT HIS WIFE TO GO THROUGH WHAT HIS MOTHER WENT THROUGH

The appearance at the invitation-only summit is said to have earned the Sussexes up to £775,000. Local media reported that Harry appeared on stage with his wife and Gayle King, a TV host who attended Meghan’s baby shower last year.

A source told the New York Post that the duke “opened up to the wealthy crowd about the childhood trauma of losing his mother”, adding: “Harry also touched on Megxit, saying while it has been very difficult on him and Meghan, he does not regret their decision to step down as senior royals because he wants to protect his family.”

“He does not want Meghan and their son Archie to go through what he did as a child.”

How is exchanging the royal life for events with Hollywood stars and people like the Obamas going to be better? He’s putting himself out there, and the media will still follow them around.

It’s a mystery.

Meanwhile, the name and the crown have got to go.