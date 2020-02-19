Bloomberg calls transgender people “Its” and “some guy in a dress”

As recently as March 2019, Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg described transgender people as “he, she, or it” and “some guy in a dress” who enters girls’ locker rooms. At the time, he was arguing that transgender rights are toxic for presidential candidates trying to reach Middle America, BuzzFeed News reported.

Bloomberg is now running on “inclusivity” and the rights of “LGBTQ+youth.”

THE STORY

At a forum hosted by the Bermuda Business Development Agency on March 21, 2019, in Manhattan, Bloomberg derided Democratic candidates for talking about transgender protections.

“If your conversation during a presidential election is about some guy wearing a dress and whether he, she, or it can go to the locker room with their daughter, that’s not a winning formula for most people,” he said.

Bloomberg made a similar remark about a “man wearing a dress” in 2016, but his comments from March of last year were just uncovered Tuesday.

Bloomberg’s comments on transgender rights in March 2019 (begins at 12 minutes, 50 seconds):