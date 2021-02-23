Quick Fun Facts in the News to Start the Day!









Good Morning to everyone except communist Democrats and Woke-a-Cola! We thought we’d start your day off with some quick news!

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Weasel Zippers reported, “Merrick Garland Says He’ll Target White Supremacists.” There are no white supremacists. What he means is he will target anyone he wants and call them white supremacists.

BIZARRE US FUNDING

Top aide to President Trump Matthew Pottinger says leaders in China are “admitting” there is a chance theories suggesting Covid-19 started in a “wet market” are false.

Former Deputy National Security Adviser Matthew Pottinger told politicians from around the world that intelligence points to the likelihood of the virus leaking from China’s biggest lab, the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

“There is a growing body of evidence that the lab is likely the most credible source of the virus”, Pottinger said in a statement.

Free Beacon reports that we will continue to fund the Wuhan lab that probably leaked the China virus.

STRANGE HIRE

The NIH hired Columbia Professor Carl Hart to serve on their National Advisory Council on Drug Abuse. The professor is a regular heroin user citing the drug’s value in providing for a good work-life balance.

NEW AG DOESN’T KNOW IF HE WILL UPHOLD THE LAW

He said uh, uh, um, I don’t know.

PROFANE HUMOR

Coca Cola admits providing training to employees to help them “be less white”

Be less white but no blackface.

REAL CRIME STATS

An exhaustive study shows that murder rates rise every place that bans guns. The Crime Prevention Resource Center has the numbers to prove it, WJ reports.

BIASED USE OF FUNDS

Biden won’t approve disaster funds for 177 of the 254 counties in Texas suffering from the Texas freeze. But he does have $1.9 trillion for his friends.

FANTASY OR IS IT?

Kyle Bibby, a former Obama administration fellow, revealed he believed that “raiding, dropping a bomb” or “seizing their assets” of Republicans would have been an appropriate response to the events on January 6th.

VICTORIES FOR CONSERVATIVES

via Donsurberblogspot

Abraham Lincoln High School is saved!

The ice rink Donald John Trump built in Central Park is open again!

A Treasury Department whistleblower is speaking out!

America may still be headed for hell in a handbasket, but conservatives are slowing the handbasket down.

