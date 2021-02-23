Amazon is burning digital books to make the Fascists happy









Amazon has deleted a book from its website penned by political philosopher Ryan T. Anderson. The book analyzes transgenderism.

Anderson, a senior research fellow at the conservative Heritage Foundation, announced on Twitter this week that the company took down his book titled: “When Harry Became Sally: Responding To The Transgender Moment.” Visiting the links to both the hard copy and Kindle e-book versions shows that they are no longer active.

You can still buy it at Barnes & Noble for now.

I hope you’ve already bought your copy, cause Amazon just removed my book “When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment” from their cyber shelves…. my other four books are still available (for now). https://t.co/cnMGZV1L0A — Ryan T. Anderson (@RyanTAnd) February 21, 2021

While you can’t buy the book on Amazon, you can still get it (for now?) at Barnes and Noble. Given the aggressive push on trans policies coming from the Biden admin, now is a great time to read it. Buy it before you no longer can. https://t.co/k5jLwQJYeu — Ryan T. Anderson (@RyanTAnd) February 21, 2021

Anderson tweeted that Amazon did not notify him that the book has been deleted from the platform or given any explanation for the move.

He said he discovered the book was no longer available on Amazon after a person who wanted to buy it reached out to him because the links were inactive.

The book, among other things, touches on the subject of gender dysphoria and argues that a gender change does not fix the issue. He referenced studies. Anderson also says that between 80% and 95% of children who suffer from gender dysphoria outgrow the condition in time.

“We need to respect the dignity of people who identify as transgender,” Anderson writes in the book, “but without encouraging children to undergo experimental transition treatments, and without trampling on the needs and interests of others.”

Unsurprisingly, the book drew positive reactions from conservatives and criticism from some progressives.

The Washington Post reported back in 2017 that Anderson’s book became a bestseller on Amazon even before it was released.

The book on trans is deemed politically incorrect. Apple is taking it down too.

Mollie Hemingway wrote: Our tech overlords are engaged in a type of digital book burning for thoughtful and important works produced by their most effective political opponents … it’s horrible for it to happen anywhere, but appalling that this is happening in this country.

The Wall Street Journal editorial board commented: on Monday, two Congressional Democrats wrote a stern letter to CEO Jeff Bezos about Amazon’s role in politics. If you took seriously the party’s promises to defend “democratic norms,” you might expect Democratic politicians would express concern about the world’s third-largest company by market capitalization trying to suppress a book on a contested political issue. But the letter is a demand for more ideological censorship. “Our country’s public discourse is plagued by misinformation, disinformation, conspiracy theories, and lies,” write Reps. Anna Eshoo and Jerry McNerney. They quote a claim that right-wing media is “much more susceptible,” and demand to know why Amazon’s Fire TV carries certain conservative programs.

Now we have a sneaky update coming to the Civil Rights Act of 1964 which adds sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes akin to race.

Ryan Anderson writes, “So if you have any reservations about gender ideology — as even many progressives do; just ask J.K. Rowling — you’d now be the legal equivalent of Bull Connor (NY Post).”

There are no meaningful religious liberty exemptions or protections in the law. That way, the Democrat communists can actively oppose religion if the tenets don’t agree with the state.

It creates inequality for Christians and other people of faith and people who are opposed or think trans need psychological help not surgery at age 3.

