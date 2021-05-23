Recruiting ‘pansies,’ NBC’s fake newsman Brian Williams, & ‘Kremlin Cruz’



















The U.S. Army has turned off the comment sections for their “woke” recruiting videos, including the ridiculous cartoon of a female soldier with two moms titled ‘Emma, The Calling.’

The cartoon, which ends with a shot of Corporal Emma Malonelord from California, had 77,000 dislikes and 4,000 likes as of Saturday afternoon. The 4,000 are undoubtedly leftists.

CRUZ SAYS THE LEFT WANTS TO RECRUIT PANSIES

“Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea….” Cruz tweeted on Thursday in response to the ad.

Cruz wouldn’t apologize, tweeting, “we have the greatest military on earth, but Dem politicians & woke media are trying to turn them into pansies.”

Leftist outlets, including Mediaite, subsequently feigned outrage by claiming that “pansy” is a homophobic slur. Leftists try to control us by controlling language. They want to redefine any word that describes this nonsense. Pansy is not a homophobic slur.

It perfectly describes an emasculated army.

FAKE NEWS BRIAN WILLIAMS CALLS TED CRUZ A NAME

Laughably, Brian Williams, who was sidelined for years after making up news stories, nicknamed Cruz stupidly. He called him ‘Kremlin Cruz,’ and the idiots on Twitter went wild with glee.

The nickname doesn’t even make sense. Williams must be desperate to fall back on the fake Russian story.

BACK FROM SIBERIA

Williams is the guy who was put out to pasture after admitting he made up fake stories when he anchored NBC News. He had some doozies like his endless repetition of a fake story of Iraq in 2003. He wasn’t on a helicopter hit by an RPG in Iraq as he claimed over and over.

He was busted when vet Lance Reynolds commented on the “Nightly News” Facebook page, where the clip was posted, “Sorry, dude, I don’t remember you being on my aircraft. I do remember you walking up about an hour after we had landed to ask me what had happened.”

Then he lied for a while about that.

He had others like seeing bodies floating in the streets of New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.

He also said armed gangs constantly threatened him and his terrified crew while they were covering Hurricane Katrina.

He and his crew even needed gun-toting feds to get out alive, Williams said on NBC’s “Dateline” in 2010.

“I’ve been around a lot of guns and a lot of dead bodies and a lot of people shooting at people to make dead bodies,’’ Williams said at the time.

“But you put them all together, and you put it in the United States of America — and boy, it gets your attention.”

Unfortunately for Williams, the armed gangs stories were debunked years before.

Those were all fake stories.

Williams admitted he lied. He was then put into rehabilitation somewhere in the NBC News building. Some say he was in the basement doing research.

I’m enjoying lefty blue checkmarks losing their minds over this tweet, dishonestly claiming that I’m “attacking the military.” Uh, no. We have the greatest military on earth, but Dem politicians & woke media are trying to turn them into pansies. The new Dem videos are terrible. https://t.co/19pYGa8cYk — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 21, 2021

TO EXPLAIN THE USE OF THE WORD ‘PANSY’ FOR THE LEFT, HERE ARE THE COMPARISONS — WHAT AN ARMY SHOULD LOOK LIKE, AND NOT

The Left is going wild on Twitter but they’re basically ranting to other leftists. Twitter isn’t the real world.

