Quick Review of Pelosi & Her Impeachment Obsessed Dems Blowing Off Coronavirus

Since Nancy Pelosi said President Trump is fiddling while “people are dying”, it’s time to take a brief look back at what Dems were doing while the deadly virus was ramping up.

January 7: CDC established a coronavirus incident management system while Nancy Pelosi began a third week of sitting on her sham impeachment articles.

January 11: Chinese state media report the first known death from an illness originating in the Wuhan market.

January 15: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds a vote to send articles of impeachment to the Senate. Pelosi and House Democrats celebrate the “solemn” occasion with a signing ceremony, using commemorative pens.

January 21: The first person with coronavirus arrives in the United States from Wuhan, China. The CDC activated its emergency operations center to confront the virus. Congressional Dems were writing opening arguments for their impeachment trial.

January 23: The House impeachment managers make their opening arguments for removing President Trump. China closes off the city of Wuhan completely to slow the spread of coronavirus to the rest of China.

January 27: Mike Pence outlined the administration’s efforts to work with China to counter the virus. Chuck Schumer demanded more Senate time be spent on calling impeachment witnesses.

January 30: Senators begin asking two days of questions in the president’s impeachment trial, while the World Health Organization declares a global health emergency as coronavirus continues to spread.

January 31: President Trump declares a national health emergency and imposes a ban on travel to and from China. Former Vice President Joe Biden calls Trump’s decision “hysterical xenophobia … and fear-mongering.” The Senate holds a vote on whether to allow further witnesses and documents in the impeachment trial.

February 2: The first death from coronavirus outside China is reported in the Philippines.

February 3: House impeachment managers begin closing arguments, calling Trump a threat to national security.

February 4: President Trump talks about coronavirus in his State of the Union address, saying his “administration will take every step to safeguard our citizens from this threat; Pelosi rips up every page.

February 5: The Senate votes to acquit President Trump on both articles of impeachment, 52-48 and 53-47.

February 5: House Democrats finally take up coronavirus in the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia.

Let the record show the one fiddling around with a doomed-to-fail Trump impeachment while people were dying, was none other than Speaker Nancy Pelosi.