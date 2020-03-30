Ghastly reality of deaths in New York City Hospitals after de Blasio fiddled

There are videos at Daily Mail showing medical staff loading a pallet of bodies into a refrigerated truck with a forklift at Brooklyn Hospital in Fort Greene. We have included a few here. This illness unfolded while the mayor told city residents to go about their lives until the illness was already taking hold in March.

This photograph is of bodies in a refrigerated truck at one hospital.

So far, 36,221 people in New York City have tested positive and 790 people have died. Queens, the largest borough, is the hardest hit with 10,373 afflicted by Sunday. Brooklyn is hit with 8,451, the Bronx has 6,145, and Staten Island has 1,866. Between Saturday night and Sunday night, 161 died.

DE BLASIO IS INCOMPETENT

New York City is the epicenter. While communist mayor Bill de Blasio was dragging his staff to the gym daily and doing nothing, the illness was spreading throughout the city. Even Jake Tapper called him out.

You know it’s bad when Jake Tapper is calling you out. De Blasio was encouraging people in New York to go outside and go about their lives as recent as 2 weeks ago. And he has the nerve to blame everything on President Trump.

THE HORROR IN NEW YORK

City officials said this is the biggest deployment of makeshift morgues since the September 11, 2001, attacks. There are also field hospitals popping up in Central Park and in luxury hotels like the Plaza and St Regis. The USNS Comfort, a Navy hospital ship, has docked at New York Harbor on Monday bringing 1,000 beds. The regular patients will shift into this hospital and the 800 medical staff aboard are quarantined.

President Trump, based on Dr. Fauci’s estimates, said on Sunday that if 200,000 or fewer died from the virus, he would have done a “good job.” He has extended social distancing guidelines until April 30th after consulting disease experts.

One of the Daily Mail clips, included here, shows a man taping the bodies as they were loaded into a refrigerator truck. He desperately pleas with people to say indoors, nearly in tears, exclaiming that “this is real.”

One hospital worker took a photo of the bodies as they were loaded into the truck, see the second video. The 38-year-old took the photo at the end of his shift on Sunday “to show people” the “ghastly reality” of the coronavirus in the US, he told Buzzfeednews.

“It is the ghastly reality of what we deal with and where some of us have ended up already,” he said. He added that one of the people laying in the truck was a woman he had comforted as she died.

“I never had the patience to sit with somebody I’d just met until they took their last breath. But I really liked this lady’s cardigan and pajamas so I decided to stay and get to know her a little,” he said.

