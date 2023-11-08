Quick View on Election Results with Bad News for the GOP in VA

There is no red wave, and people must like what Joe Biden is doing because his followers in the states will continue his move to the hard-left. Virginia was a complete disaster for Republicans and Governor Youngkin. Kentucky stayed Red except for the governorship[. Far-left, occasionally moderate Beshear remains as governor. Mississippi is Red.

Democrats used the old standby – abortion – to win some races. Don’t get between Democrats and killing unborn babies. Ohio only voted for abortion until the baby is viable at about 23 weeks.

Mississippi stays Red, Tate Reeves is the governor., and the legislature remains red. Connecticut remains solid blue. Kentucky Democrat Leftist Gov. Beshear wins. 93rd State House blue, others are Red. New Jersey has a solid blue legislature. New York is blue. EXCEPT FOR: Long Island County Executive is Republican Ed Romaine; Onondago is red; Oneida is red; Mayors in Glen Cove and Utica are Red. Ohio plans to smoke a lot of pot, hopefully not laced with fentanyl, feeding the drug trade, and they will abort unit the baby is viable, about 23 weeks unless the mother’s health is in danger. Pennsylvania has a blue mayor and Supreme Court Justice. Rhode Island blue special election and legislature, 1st district. Texas is interesting. Looks like Sheila Jackson Lee is possibly on her way out:

10. Houston

11. Virginia is a disaster for Republicans and Gov. Youngkin. The new immigrants, people coming illegally, and government workers have turned the legislature blue. It’s hard to see how Youngkin gets anything done. Parents better get ready for the state to take control of their children in the schools. Democrats don’t negotiate.

Government workers are well-trained to support Democrats who give them big salaries at the expense of the free market and private business.

