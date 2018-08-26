Race-Baiting Trump Hater Jemele Hill Is Out at ESPN — BYE!

Race-baiting anti-Trumper Jemele Hill is out at ESPN. BYE!

ESPN probably wants its viewership back so it is abandoning politics. They are also abandoning the Anthem. They won’t televize it. ESPN is pretending it’s political. Pride in country and those who serve is political? What do you think?

The problem with Jemele is she had ESPN losing 10,000 sponsors a day last September after she called the President a “white supremacist.”

Hill apologized to ESPN for stating her opinions publicly but stood by those statements.

She was suspended for two weeks but most believe the suspension was really because of her tweeting about Dallas Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones, who said his players would be benched if they kneeled for the national anthem. Hill suggested people boycott Jones and the NFL’s sponsors, many of whom are also sponsors of ESPN.

A buyout of her reported $2.5 million-per-year contract has been completed and her last day will be Friday, sources told the New York Post.

Can you imagine a jerk like Jemele earning $2.5 million a year? Have you ever listened to her? She has nothing to offer.

ESPN PRESIDENT JIMMY PITARO THINKS THE ANTHEM IS POLARIZING

The separation was due to Hill’s desire to be involved in politics. But ESPN wants to be apolitical, the Post reported.

At a meeting with reporters earlier this month, ESPN President Pitaro emphasized that ESPN’s role is to cover sports news without any particular political bias, the report said.

The executive reportedly said he would prefer that the company’s journalists and commentators not offer their own opinions on political matters.

ESPN and CBS aren’t going to broadcast the anthem at most games because it’s “polarizing”. Imagine the anthem being polarizing?

The President addressed that at a rally recently.