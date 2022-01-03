RACE DISCRIMINATION IN COV TREATMENT REACHES BEYOND NY

RACE DISCRIMINATION IN COVID TREATMENT REACHES BEYOND NEW YORK

The unelected governor of New York will only allow monoclonal antibodies for all non-whites. Whites can only get them if they have underlying illnesses. It’s her unconstitutional policy and it’s happening.

They want to give lifesaving treatments to illegal aliens, Hispanics, and Blacks and withhold them from Whites.

Dems are also practicing racial discrimination against Whites in Minnesota, claiming it’s reparations. An MDH document titled “Ethical Framework for Allocation of Monoclonal Antibodies during the COVID-19 Pandemic” states that “race and ethnicity alone, apart from other underlying health conditions, may be considered in determining eligibility for mAbs [monoclonal antibodies].”

Minnesota is turning away patients — white patients. The left is still pretending minorities require more help because they were not given adequate help due to racism. That’s nonsense. Some minorities are obese which causes many of their problems, and they are — almost always — obese because of personal choice.

Other hospitals are doing the same thing. This is racism, racial discrimination, blatant and illegal.

Critical Race Theory calls for this abomination. The AMA is demanding it. It’s in medical schools too.

The Minnesota Department of Health explains how to get the necessary score of 4:

The MASSBP is calculated as follows, on a scale of 0-25: age 65 years and older (2 points), BMI 35 kg/m2 and higher (2), diabetes mellitus (2), chronic kidney disease (3), cardiovascular disease in a patient 55 years and older (2), chronic respiratory disease in a patient 55 years and older (3), hypertension in a patient 55 years and older (1), and immunocompromised status (4), pregnancy (4) or BIPOC status (2) [BIPOC is Black, Indigenous, People of Color].

Let us not forget that comrade Biden is rationing monoclonal to FLORIDA and TEXAS claiming they don’t work on Omicron (although he doesn’t know that) and while Delta rages and they definitely work on that.

