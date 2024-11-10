Two Biden-Harris Administration officials told Politico that the president is working on sending Ukraine $6 billion in military aid ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration in January 2025.

They fear a Trump White House, a GOP-controlled Senate, and the possibility that a Republican-controlled House of Representatives would cut off support for Zelensky, who has non-stop begged the U.S. for money for over two years.

As of September 27, 2024, the Biden-Harris White House had sent Ukraine $175 billion in aid and additional funding, which has only fueled the war.

Two administration officials told Politico that the White House plans to expedite the weapons delivery amid concerns that a future Trump administration would halt weapons shipments before they reach Kyiv.

…

In June, two top advisors to Trump proposed a plan that would cease military aid to Ukraine unless it agrees to hold peace negotiations with Russia, Reuters reported, citing the advisors, retired General Keith Kellogg and Fred Fleit.

Politico reported that of the $61 billion aid package passed by Congress in April, only $4.3 billion remains to pull existing weapons stocks, while a further $2.1 billion in funding remains to put weapons on contract with U.S. defense companies.

The U.S. is heading for bankruptcy.