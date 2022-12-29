Cartels Run the Border, We Don’t Have Borders, It’s Criminal

Not only is the open border run by cartels, but the people coming over are sleeping on the streets and in airports. Many fighting-age young men are coming into the country, along with drugs from China and cartels.

Russians are pouring in – can that be good?

This is Hell manufactured by our dishonest administration and weak Republicans who fight for nothing.

It’s ruining the country.

Illegal aliens are attacking Texas law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/4c61WO6GLC — Kambree (@KamVTV) December 27, 2022

