Cartels Run the Border, We Don’t Have Borders, It’s Criminal

By
M Dowling
-
-
10

Not only is the open border run by cartels, but the people coming over are sleeping on the streets and in airports. Many fighting-age young men are coming into the country, along with drugs from China and cartels.

Russians are pouring in – can that be good?

This is Hell manufactured by our dishonest administration and weak Republicans who fight for nothing.

It’s ruining the country.


