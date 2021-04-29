Racist article, “I’ve heard enough from old white men”









So-called journalist Mará Rose Williams wrote a very racist article published on The Kansas City Star about an Asian cafe owner. Williams lauded the owner’s racism towards “old white men,” attempting at the same time to claim it wasn’t racist.

She and the article’s author are racists. The immigrant is also very ungrateful. A lot of white men never became old because they died to save her native country.

The article is titled, Hey, old white men, y’all run everything. It’s time for some others to take the lead.

Old white men helped make this a great country. They are the men who fought to save people like her and who helped bring her people here after her communist populace ruined her native country of Vietnam.

“I’VE HEARD ENOUGH FROM OLD WHITE MEN”

The story reports that Kansas City coffee shop owner Jackie Nguyen bought a sticker reading, “I’VE HEARD ENOUGH FROM OLD WHITE MEN,” during a shopping trip.

Nguyen added the sticker to an area in front of her cash register where there is a collection of stickers — “Death to Racism,” “Support Asian-owned Businesses,” “Black Lives Matter.” She prides herself in being inclusive and a voice for civil rights and social justice.”

Her customers and friends allegedly told her it was not offensive.

It’s not???

It seems she organized “Stop Asian Hate,” rallies following the killing of Asian workers at Atlanta-area spas and a string of anti-Asian attacks across the country.

She blames Donald Trump for the hate, of course, although he has nothing to do with it.

Most of the Asian – Chinese – hate crimes are by black men who have a problem with Asians in their community. The one white man who killed several people in sex salons was insane and he did it for sexual reasons. It wasn’t a hate crime against Chinese people.

The author then used this to say it’s not racist and then blame old white men for slavery.

The rise in attacks on people of Asian descent corresponded with rhetoric from former President Donald Trump and other political leaders who blamed China for the coronavirus pandemic. As if lies he told early on, like “It’s going to disappear. One day, it’s like a miracle — it will disappear,” bore no responsibility for the more than 500,000 deaths. Pay no attention to the old white man behind the curtain, who still thinks he’s the Wizard of Oz.

Nguyen added the sticker to an area in front of her cash register where there is a collection of stickers — “Death to Racism,” “Support Asian-owned Businesses,” “Black Lives Matter.” She prides herself in being inclusive and a voice for civil rights and social justice.

She is blaming white men for overwhelmingly black man crimes.

Days after Nguyen’s sticker went up, the email came from a white person calling her racist for displaying it, and suggesting she remove it.

“Perhaps you should examine your own racism toward white men,” the email said. “If you are truly against racism you should be against it for ALL. If your family were refugees from Vietnam it is likely that it was those old white men who provided aid in getting your family out of there. Please think. Not all white men or old men are racist.”

That prompted Nguyen to begin a conversation that drew thousands of responses on her Instagram account, where she answered the accusation.

“Don’t remove the sticker, keep challenging other’s perspectives,” one comment said. Others who commented were most put off by the email making assumptions about Nguyen’s roots and her family’s story.

Displaying the sticker, Nguyen said, “did not come from a racist motive. So much of our history has been dictated by old white men and we need to change that. I’m saying that old white men have been the ones making all the decisions in this country for too long. And look around you: We are in a helluva mess.”

We are in a “helluva mess” thanks to the old white man in the White House she undoubtedly voted for.

She’s full of it. Of course, it came from a racist motive. Apparently, you can’t be racist against old white men and can trash them endlessly.

Besides, she asked, “is reverse racism even a thing?”

No. It’s not. Not a real thing. The fragile majority does not get to watch an oppressive system pin down minority groups for hundreds of years and then cry racism, or sexism or any -ism for that matter, when these groups raise their fists in the air and demand change or call out the establishment.

The “old white men” on Nguyen’s sticker are not necessarily the old guy living down the street, your dad, grandpa or your favorite Uncle Jake. It’s a euphemism for this country’s power structure — white, male and over 40, for the most part.

Nah, that sticker is not racist. It reminds me of one a white friend sent to me. It said, “Do you want to talk to the man in charge, or the woman who knows what she’s talking about?”

For a lot of us, including some old white men, the sticker speaks truth.

Jeff Jarvis, who is director of the Tow-Knight Center for Entrepreneurial Journalism at the City University of New York, wrote, “As an old, white man, I must learn how to share, to give up my power and privilege to those who have been deprived of them.” Jarvis says the defenders of privilege push back out of fear of losing position.

Ain’t that the truth. There are those who continue to deny that America, under the leadership of “old white men,” was built on slavery, and the undervalued labor and lives of most anyone on the spectrum of color.

Slavery was perpetrated by Democrats. Jim Crow was Democrats. The KKK was Democrats. The country was not built on slavery. The south was but they suffered the consequences and white men fought to free the slaves.

The U.S. ended slavery when other Western countries did, but after that, you had Democrats.

