Government thugs can ‘do anything necessary to arrest’ Canadian pastor









The Canadian Polish pastor who escaped communism stood down law enforcement while on his church property, calling them Nazis and communists. He would not allow them to enter on Easter and disrupt his church services. They’ve repeatedly harassed him and shut down his church. The jackboots now have a warrant for his arrest.

According to DC Examiner, they have permission to “do anything necessary” to arrest him:

He has kicked Canadian government officials out of his church several times in defiance of coronavirus lockdown rules has been hit with a warrant for his arrest from a Calgary court.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice David Gates has given police the green light “to use such reasonable force as they deem appropriate to gain access” to Pastor Artur Pawlowski’s The Fortress (Cave) of Adullam church in Calgary, according to a court order obtained by Rebel News.

WOW! Are they willing to kill a pastor for trying to hold services????

The order also states that if Pawlowski, or anyone else, interferes with that order, law enforcement can “do anything necessary” to arrest him.

So, they can kill anyone who helps him???

The pastor booted Calgary Police from his church over Easter weekend after police said there was “concern” his congregation “were not adhering to the government’s COVID-19 public health orders.”

“They want me in jail. They want to arrest us only because we dare to worship our God, and we want to do it in peace,” Pawlowski, who grew up behind the Iron Curtain in Poland, said about the situation. “They’re coming very heavy. They’re bringing documents, they’re bringing SWAT team. They’re bringing health inspectors, police officers, and bylaw officers.”

This is insanity. Coronavirus is not Ebola and they have no right to kill pastors. Why are they tormenting a pastor? Don’t they have enough criminals to arrest?

Related