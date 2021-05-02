Racist chair of the racist Dem Party calls Senator Scott an Oreo









A Texas Democratic Party official is facing calls to step down after referring to Sen. Tim Scott, South Carolina Republican, as an “oreo.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott demanded Saturday the resignation of Gary O’Connor, chair of the Lamar County Democratic Party after he said in a since-deleted Facebook post criticizing Mr. Scott as “little more than an oreo with no real principles.”

“This is disgusting, hateful, and completely unacceptable,” the Republican governor tweeted. “O’Connor must apologize to @SenatorTimScott & step down immediately.”

Mr. Abbott also said that the Texas Democratic Party should “censure him” for the racial slur against Mr. Scott, who is Black.

Rep. Pat Fallon, Texas Republican, who flagged the post on Friday, blasted the comment as “abhorrent, insulting, and unforgivable.”

Mr. Fallon said that “O’Connor must apologize and step down immediately. Additionally, I call on both the Democratic Party of Texas and the NAACP to condemn these words, and the state party should take swift action to censure him.”

O’Connor’s comment is just one of a number of racial attacks the senator has faced in the aftermath of his speech. After left-wing Twitter users labeled Scott “Uncle Tim,” a reference to the racial slur “Uncle Tom,” the phrase trended on the platform for hours before the social media company banned the term from its trending topics section.

The racist comments are coming from the Left. They are the party of slavery, the KKK, Jim Crow, and, now dictatorship.

The left furthers racism and the media won’t cover this story of racism. The vicious Leftist trolls on Twitter are putting out so-called jokes referencing Oreo cookies and the Senator. Twitter is a Leftist sewer.

