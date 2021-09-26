Racist CRT lunatics abuse white students at ASU

















Biden’s-Democrat’s USA applauds vicious racism against white people, especially white men. It’s lauded and encouraged.

Recently, two white male students, who were studying in an ASU (Arizona State) room meant for exactly that, were berated, slandered, and told to get out by abusive leftists of color who sounded like psychos.

The white students were minding their own business at the time. One had a police sticker on his computer which riled up the crazed CRTers.

The video was filmed by a self-identified Black student, who wanted the men to leave the campus study hall by shouting racist epithets, and claiming that they were not of the proper race to commune at the campus hall.

“You’re offensive,” shouted the Black student, accompanied by another student. “You’re making this space uncomfortable.”

“I wasn’t trying to offend you guys,” said one of the White students, with fellow ASU undergrads in the background also attempting to cool down the race-baiters filming the video.

Ironically, the room they were in is called a multicultural center.

In case you missed it:

ASU students were harassed to leave the ‘multicultural center’ because ‘white is not a culture.’ pic.twitter.com/vbBarQI8BG — MRCTV (@mrctv) September 24, 2021

