Donald Trump honors our 13 service members killed in Kabul

















Unlike Joe Biden, Donald Trump respects and cares about our Armed Forces. During the rally in Perry, Georgia last night, Donald Trump remembered those 13 murdered service members in Kabul. Biden won’t even mention them, and the media has put them in the rearview mirror, along with the people stranded in the country.

“In Afghanistan, he humiliated our nation with the most appalling display of incompetence by an American President in American history,” Trump began.

“13 great young warriors were murdered and many injured, and a total of 170 people were killed with many people very badly wounded. In their memory tonight we have 13 empty seats of honor right here in the front row. Our hearts go out to the families of every service member that we have lost. I have spoken to a lot of them. These are great, great people,” Trump said as the crowd applauded.

Watch:

President Trump Pays Tribute To The 13 Soldiers We Lost In Afghanistan “In their memory tonight we have 13 empty seats of honor right here in the front row. Our hearts go out to the families of every service member that we have lost.” pic.twitter.com/TyjIGvAQ5X — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) September 26, 2021

