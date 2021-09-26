62% of ‘liberal’ or very ‘liberal’ whites have a mental health condition

















According to a Pew Research Center survey, 62% percent of Whites who classify themselves as “very liberal” or “liberal” has been told by a doctor they have a mental health condition. Only 26% of conservatives and 20% of moderates have been told they have such a condition, the study found.

Young White people who identified as “very liberal” were almost one and a half times more likely to report mental health problems than those who considered themselves “liberal.”

It’s a year-old study that is just now getting attention.

It seems to me that liberals are always going to counseling because they over-value it in their quest to solve every problem.

That’s why they are called pearl- clutchers and snowflakes.

ANALYSIS AND OPINION

The Washington Times opinion writer Kelly Sadler reports that the entire ideology “forces its followers to wallow in feelings of helplessness and victimhood,” as opposed to “building resiliency against hardship,” which helps combat depression.

Evie was also quick to point out liberals may also be more susceptible to “White guilt and savior narratives,” which is a downer.

One of their problems as I have observed is not being skeptical enough about what the media and politicians feed them. They are getting a lot of misinformation. Their undying faith in Dr. Fauci and extreme climate change mantras are good examples of that.

The Washington Times also says in their analysis that the vast majority of Democrats overestimate the probability of being hospitalized and dying from COVID-19, compared to other ideologies, a Gallup survey found. There’s only a 1 to 5% chance of somebody with COVID-19 having to be hospitalized, yet 41% of Democrats believe there’s a greater than 50% chance. Only 10% of Democrat respondents in the survey knew the correct answer.

The study could be hogwash but it sure seems like those on the far-left feel miserable and unhappy all the time. As a result, they want to overturn everything. It’s really wrong to call the radical Democrats ‘liberal.’ There is nothing liberal about what Joe Biden and his comrades are doing. Liberals have been swallowed up by the far-left. Calling them liberals sends a wrong message. These people are radicals and they may not be mentally well. It would be nice if liberals would defeat the radicals.

