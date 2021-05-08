Watch this terrible school board in action! Take back your schools!









Watch this vile school board acting like Big Brother to a minority, an immigrant. At the end, the moderator sounds like a Gestapo as she tells the parent, “your time is up, take your seat” over and over. She wouldn’t let her finish her sentence.

Once your leaders, in any sphere, are no longer afraid of you, no longer care what you think, it’s tyranny.

The mother’s speech is stunning.

Watch:

Stunning speech. Everyone should watch it. There will be a reckoning. pic.twitter.com/mtyKlUzr5i — Professor Pecknold (@ccpecknold) May 7, 2021

Every parent needs to get involved and find out what your school is teaching. They should be teaching history, not 1619 or critical race theory.

This next parent, Catherine, writes:

We all need to be involved in our community schools like Asra is involved! You can start by looking at your schools Diversity Committee agenda online. I just looked at my district and I am shocked at what I found. They are paying teachers extra to teach critical race theory! pic.twitter.com/GaNe57RZ6y — Catherine (@Catherine3684) May 7, 2021

