Racist Hurricane Ian Relief

Kamala Harris said Hurricane Ian relief will zero in on “communities of color” and “equity.” This is unAmerican, but it is the Biden administration. All that matters is the ideology. Lives don’t matter unless they fit into the agenda. Kamala, Vice President of the party of slavery and Jim Crow, is a pathetic racist.

Conservative journalist Ian Miles Cheong said, “Kamala Harris couldn’t even make it through five minutes before bringing up social justice and equity. If Hurricane Ian gave a chance for the Biden administration and its lackeys to behave like normal politicians, they completely failed to pass the bar.”

What can you expect from someone who boasts of a strong alliance with North Korea while standing at the DMZ, a border she does want to protect?

Kamala on Hurricane Ian relief: The Biden administration will focus on “giving resources based on equity” by directing funds to “communities of color” pic.twitter.com/uixPpyQWdU — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 30, 2022

Fortunately, neither she nor Joe Biden can make that happen. FEMA assistance doesn’t work like that. Christina Pushaw straightened this out before Harris’s rhetoric panicked too many people.

“This is false. @VP‘s rhetoric is causing undue panic and must be clarified. FEMA Individual Assistance is already available to all Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian, regardless of race or background,” Pushaw tweeted.

This is false. @VP‘s rhetoric is causing undue panic and must be clarified. FEMA Individual Assistance is already available to all Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian, regardless of race or background. If you need assistance visit https://t.co/x9X8AstnzL or call 1-800-621-3362. https://t.co/idsw1PX86x — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 30, 2022

By the way, Princess Di was on Rush Hour with Bo Snerdley today and said she lives in Florida and was evacuated. They took them clear across Florida, and everything was so well-organized. Power company trucks were everywhere along the route.

Hurricane Ian over West Palm Beach:

