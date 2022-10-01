Nordstream Blows Up – Russia Did It

Russia Did It Scenario

Russia invested billions in Nordstream I and II, and the pipelines were their leverage with Europe. Nordstream I carried 40% of Europe’s fuel and was Russia’s major diplomatic tool. Nordstream II gave Russia even more leverage. America aggressively opposed the pipelines.

Russia could just turn off Nordstream instead of blowing it up, and they did turn it off.

After turning it off, the Russians sailed to Poland undetected – even though the US Navy tested drones in the area shortly before. After they sneaked in and blew the pipeline up.

At the time, the day before in fact, Germans and others were protesting, demanding Nordstream be switched back on.

During a 2014 interview, Condoleezza Rice highlighted Russia’s role as a major supplier of European energy and suggested that severing that connection was a key geopolitical goal of U.S. foreign policy. “For years, we’ve tried to get the Europeans to be interested in different pipeline routes; it’s time to do that,” she said. Rice also obliterated a peace plan drafted by European officials to avoid a major war between Russia and Ukraine.

Recently, Joe Biden and Victoria Nuland threatened the pipeline’s existence if Russia invaded.

Russia did it.

In June, with the war underway, the U.S. Navy 6th Fleet said it conducted a “research and warfare” exercise with “mock explosives” off the coast of Bornholm, Denmark. This was near the area where, three months later, explosions would destroy Nord Stream. The operations focused on experimentation with unmanned underwater vehicles that can carry payloads to detonate undersea mines.

The CIA warned of threats to the Nordstream pipeline in June but overlooked the oncoming Russians.

Der Spiegel says the CIA warned the German government over the summer about “a possible attack scenario on the Nordstream pipelines” in which the attack is carried out by Ukrainian forces.

Spiegel International wrote: “The Germans were warned in summer by the CIA about a possible attack scenario on the Nordstream pipelines. U.S. intelligence claimed to have intercepted Russian communications in which concerns were expressed about possible Ukrainian attacks on Western infrastructure. The Ukrainians allegedly tried to rent a boat in Sweden for this purpose. The CIA did not consider the scenario of a Ukrainian attack to be very credible, but the mere fact that the possibility of an attack on Western infrastructure was mentioned by the Russian side prompted the Americans to warn the Germans about the scenario.”

Russians blew up their own pipeline.

Hillary/Biden friend Radek Sikorski, the former foreign minister of affairs for Poland, thanked the Americans for blowing it up. His wife is Anne Applebaum, who works for the Atlantic. In one article, she said, “We must expect that a Ukrainian victory, and certainly a victory in Ukraine’s understanding of the term, also brings about the end of Putin’s regime.” Applebaum works to promote the US government’s foreign policy agenda.

Coincidentally, Poland and Norway opened a new natural gas pipeline through Denmark immediately after Nordstream blew up. The Baltic Pipe is non-Russian.

In his speech yesterday, Putin blamed the West for blowing up his Nordstream pipeline. For what it’s worth:

“But sanctions are not enough for the Anglo-Saxons, they switched to sabotage – unbelievable, but true – having organized explosions on the international gas pipelines of the Nord Stream, which run along the bottom of the Baltic Sea, they actually began to destroy the pan-European energy infrastructure. It is clear to everyone who benefits from this. Who benefits, he did, of course.”

Everyone in Europe’s going to freeze over it. It won’t be good this year, but it will be much worse next year.

Russia did it.

Will we ever know in our lifetime who did it? Russia and the US are going to present evidence to the UN. Blowing up Nordstream is an environmental disaster and an act of war.

Related