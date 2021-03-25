‘Racist’ mayor to give ‘free’ money to poor black families but not poor whites









The Mayor of Oakland, California, a very far-left woman, is a racist. She is giving families of color $500 a month if they earn under $59,000 with no rules on how they spend it. She will not give any money to poor white families.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf announced a race-based program to give families of color $500 monthly checks. Half of the grants will go to families earning under $30,000 in the East Oakland area.

The program, funded by wealthy private racist donors, explicitly excludes poor white families.

An estimated 10,000 of Oakland’s 435,000 population are white residents who live in poverty, defined by earning less than $12,880.

Many of the wealthy white city residents are ‘young transplants,’ who move to the Bay Area for high-paying jobs in tech and finance.

Schaaf told the Associated Press the reason for limiting eligibility to black, indigenous, and other people of color was that white households in Oakland make on average about three times as much as black households.

However, 8% of white families are poor and need money.

There is no logic to the mayor’s reasoning. She’s just ‘racist,’ according to some commenters on the Daily Mail article.

