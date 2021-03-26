Concerning: Biden doesn’t know if there will be a Republican Party in 2024









One of the comments Biden made today at his press conference is most telling in light of the bills being passed, most especially HR-1/S-1. There is also talk of ending the filibuster which means Democrats [socialists] can do anything they want. With that going on, Biden said he doesn’t know if there will be a Republican Party in 2024.

President Joe Biden got testy when asked during a press conference on Thursday whether he expects to run for reelection against former President Donald Trump in 2024.

That’s when he said he didn’t know if there would be a Republican Party in three years.

A reporter asked if he would run in 2024 and if he thought he would be running against Donald Trump.

“Oh, come on. I don’t even think about – I have no idea,” Biden scoffed. “I have no idea if there will be a Republican Party. Do you?”

Biden wouldn’t promise that he’ll run for reelection in 2024, but said it’s his “expectation” that he will do so and that Vice President Kamala will be on the ticket.

He then became philosophical. “I’ve become a great respecter of fate in my life. I’ve never been able to plan … three and a half years ahead, for certain.”

He’s 78 years of age and not in good shape. That goes more to his point.

The interesting comment is about the Republican Party. Everything the Democrats are doing is achieve a permanent electoral majority and full control and power of all pillars of society. They want socialism.

HR-1/S-1 will give them full control of the vote. It’s meant to open up the elections to rampant fraud.

