“Racist” Walgreens Is Shutting Down In Ayanna’s District

Ayanna Pressley is infuriated that her district is becoming a pharmacy desert. She should tell her constituents that looting could be why Walgreens is closing in her district. Maybe I’m wrong, but everything is under lock and key in their stores.

Democrat policies and Soros DA’s make it easy to rob stores blind. FIX IT instead of screaming ‘racism.’ #Walgreens Ayanna Pressley: “These closures are not arbitrary and they are not innocent. They are life threatening acts of racial and economic discrimination.” pic.twitter.com/5Irgdic34x — LionHearted (@LionHearted76) February 1, 2024

Oppressed Ayanna

“This time on Warren St. in Roxbury, a community that is 85% black and Latino, this closure is part of a larger trend of abandoning low-income communities like the previous closures in Mattapan and Hyde Park, both in the Massachusetts 7th.

“When a Walgreens leaves a neighborhood, they disrupt the entire community, and they take them, and they take with them baby formula, diapers, asthma inhalers, life-saving medications, and of course jobs.

Maybe it’s the content of their character? pic.twitter.com/KWgrAV73qP — Pleasedontinfringe (@noinfringing) January 31, 2024

It’s Not the Looters, It’s Walgreens’ Fault

“These closures are not arbitrary, and they are not innocent. They are life-threatening acts of racial and economic discrimination. That is why I joined with Senators Markey and Warren to demand answers from Walgreens’ CEO.

“Why was there no community input, no adequate notice to customers, and no transition resources to prevent gaps in healthcare? Shame on you, Walgreens. Having a website with talking points about HealthEquity in underserved communities is not enough. Walgreens is a multi-billion dollar corporation that needs to put their money where their mouth is and stop divesting from black and brown communities.”

WOW. Marxism personified.

Marxist Ayanna

This is typical oppressor-oppressed, Marxist rationalization. No matter what, the rich guys or the white guys get blamed. Meanwhile, the criminals loot everything without taking any blame, no one’s criticizing them or imprisoning them so they do it some more.

The transition was blatantly obvious when leftists decided to keep the police from doing their job. Sister Toldah warned them months ago. They won’t do the obvious and fight crime.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley accuses Walgreens of racial discrimination for closing stores in neighborhoods overrun by theft pic.twitter.com/GClRbuY4nI — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 31, 2024

She thinks Walgreens should give their products away.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley,

Be the change you want to see in the world

Open a store that tolerates more theft & vandalism than Walgreens to promote racial and economic justice for Black & Latino communities You’ll have people banging down your door pic.twitter.com/QImGorzhYA — Brendan (@BrendanMcInnis) February 1, 2024

