Clown World: Police Say Gay Sex Videos in the Senate Are OK

By
M Dowling
-
1
7

Only in the clown world is it okay to film gay sex videos in the Senate chamber. It’s a violation, not a crime, but they are Democrats, so, duh, they can’t commit crimes under this administration.

Capitol Police said they are closing their investigation because “despite a likely violation of Congressional policy — there is currently no evidence that a crime was committed.”

Capitol Police also confirmed that Senator Cardin’s staffer who recorded himself having Gay sex on the table did, in fact, “have access to the room” and that he did not cooperate with any investigation, instead choosing to exercise his 5th Amendment right.

So there, it’s okay. If you’re a Democrat, do it and sell them. There’s probably big money in gay sex in Senate chambers.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
1 minute ago

Objective reality:
The basic unit of society is the family. Father, mother, children.
Fathers/mothers that teach their children how to build the family unit for the next generation help build the society.
Things which damage the family are destructive to society.
Homosexuality/lesbianism does not build the next generation family.
Things that promote homosexuality ultimately damage the society.

Subjective reality:
Individuals can be what they want to be and have no responsibilities to the society, r to the building of future generations.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz