Mayor Adams Wants Criminal Aliens Deported

New York City Mayor Eric Adams appeared on Wednesday’s broadcast of New York PIX11’s “PIX11 News at 5” and reacted to the beating of two police officers by eight men, mostly illegal aliens. Five were caught, arrested, and released quickly. Adams spoke with Kori Chambers, and the issue came up. Breitbart reported the story first.

Adams has been all over the place on illegal immigration, first, he boasted of becoming a welcoming sanctuary city and then he tried to cancel the sanctuary city status. In the summer, he was shipping illegals back to Florida and Texas. Now, he wants criminal aliens deported. It’s a start, but it won’t happen.

Chambers: You know, it is interesting to hear you say that as we watch somebody kicking an officer in the head. I have to ask you, though, about this because, you know, you have four of the five people who have been arrested by police on the streets already. I mean, what’s your response to that? I realize it’s a state issue, but still, what’s your response to that?

Mayor Adams: You know, we’re going to do our job as the city. And as we’re learning more and more, and this is a real educational moment for New Yorkers. We are able to do our job and we do it well. But there’s some things in the criminal justice system that is outside our span of control.

We bring them to justice; we incarcerate them. It is up to the entire system to determine that dangerous people won’t remain on our streets, particularly repeat offenders or those who show a lack of respect for law and order. They were not kicking just two individuals. They were kicking our symbol of public safety, and that is the men and women who wear that uniform.

And we need to make sure that the increasing assaults on law enforcement officers is sending the wrong message. And I’ve been clear about that since taking office, and I’m going to continue to stand by the men and women who keep us safe.

Chambers: Before we move on, what should New Yorkers make of the fact that most of the people involved in this attack are migrants?

Mayor Adams: Well, listen, I’ve been saying this over and over again. The national government must do its job. This is not a responsibility that should be placed in the lap of all of these big cities. We’re seeing what’s taking place in Chicago and Denver and Boston, all across our country big cities are having to do the national government’s job.

And those migrants who are here because they want to be part of the American dream, that’s… We say yes to that. But those who are breaking our laws, we need to reexamine the laws that don’t allow us to deport them because they’re doing violent acts.

We cannot create an atmosphere where you’re going to bring violence in our city. But the overwhelming number of migrants and asylum seekers are waiting to have work authorization or their determination, and we need to be clear on that.

He won’t last long. Biden and his handlers won’t tolerate deviation from the narrative.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams admits that Democrat “sanctuary” laws prevent the deportation of violent criminals.

