Racist White Dem Drops Out of TX Lt Gov Race So a Black Man Can Win

















Matthew Dowd will not run for Lieutenant Governor of Texas because he is white. Apparently, he has to “step back” to let a non-white candidate run. His presence will make it harder for candidates with darker skin colors to win.

In a December 7 statement, Dowd referenced a 2018 column of his entitled “Us white male Christians need to step back and give others room to lead.”

He quoted himself saying, “We as white male Christians should do what real leadership demands and practice a level of humility which demonstrates strength by stepping back from the center of the room and begin to give up our seats at the table. We should make this move not because we feel threatened, but because we know it is morally right and it is what would help America in this troubling time.”

It’s morally right to pick people by skin color?

Most likely, the racist CRT Democrat Party told him to drop out and make room for a person of color.

Dowd used to strategize for George HW Bush, and switches parties to get what he wants.

Qualifications no longer matter. All that matters is skin color or perhaps who you sleep with at night.

If he believes a Black man can’t win with him in the race, isn’t that racist in itself?

Important news. I am ending my campaign for Lt. Governor of Texas. Now that the race is emerging in a more diverse way, I have made the decision from a place of integrity to step back. see attached release. pic.twitter.com/SOl8ZJJFnz — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) December 7, 2021

Related















