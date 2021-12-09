“Where Am I”-Biden Gives His BBB Speech as If It Were an SNL Skit

















Joe Biden spoke in Kansas City, Missouri yesterday and looked as feeble as ever. He’s doing a repeat today. Biden can’t possibly be running anything. They put him on planes, get him rested, feed him, give him meds. Then he gives a teleprompter speech and he’s back on the plane. In this clip, it looks like he’s being led in by a blind man (blind leading the blind?) as he asks, “Where am I,” sounding more like a man 20 years senior to him or more.

By the way, we didn’t see CNN or MSNBC air this — wonder why?

Watch:

He walked in with his mask on but took it off to spittle out his prepared teleprompter speech. He even leaned into a masked man standing nearby — without his mask on.

Joe Biden pulls his mask down to speak #science pic.twitter.com/FOfDS5PrhP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 8, 2021

He lied again about children using the Internet in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant to get their homework down in “the United Steak of Amerike-a for God’s sake.” That’s another invented story by the way.

JOE BIDEN: “This is the United Steak of America for God’s sake!” pic.twitter.com/yEvxNXGyHh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 8, 2021

Biden bragged about taking emergency oil, giving a third of it to China and India while preserving the rest for us [we know it’s enough for three days].

Biden, bragging about draining the Strategic Petroleum Reserve despite the lack of a national emergency: “Today, the average price you’re paying here in Kansas City is below $2 a gallon, or $3/gallon, it’s down to $2.90/gallon — 20 percent down from cents, from a month ago” pic.twitter.com/LtxqNJUEIM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 8, 2021

It was enough for three days.

REPORTER: “How many barrels of oil does the U.S. consume per day?” Energy Sec. Granholm: “I don’t have that number in front of me. I’m sorry.” pic.twitter.com/lToOjsLNLu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 23, 2021

He lied again in his retelling of the fake Amtrak story. He constantly revives this story although it has been debunked repeatedly, even by the MSM.

“A guy named Angelo Negri came up to me, he goes, ‘Joey Baby!’ He grabs my cheek like that — and I thought they were gonna shoot him. I really did…” Biden said.

Biden claims in his 4th or 5th year as vice president, Angelo the conductor came up to him when he passed his one-millionth mile on Amtrak. He claimed the conductor pinched his cheek and said, “‘Joey, babbbbyyyyy,’ and he grabbed my cheek like he always did. I thought he was going to get shot. I’m serious. I said, ‘No, no, he’s a friend.’”

That wasn’t true.

The Amtrak conductor, Angelo retired in 1993, years before he hit his one-millionth mile.

Watch:

Joe Biden just told this story for the 6TH time as president. It’s completely made up!pic.twitter.com/EJmAVr0xPW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 8, 2021

He lied and said his plans do not add to inflationary pressures when that is all they do. He boldly and falsely claimed the WSJ agreed.

Joe Biden bizarrely says “the Wall Street Journal confirmed my plans do not add to inflationary pressures.” This is completely made up. pic.twitter.com/tQ1Lj9FWhp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 8, 2021

Here is another worn-out lie:

Joe Biden: “If you’re making less than $400,000 a year, you’re not gonna have your taxes go up one single penny.” This is a LIE! pic.twitter.com/6KvBOLKLOL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 8, 2021

Here he is today “empowering the LGBTQL community community.”

President Trump chimed in:

ICYMI: “Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ is the very definition of cradle-to-grave, big-government dependency”https://t.co/CeCNaXTlaG pic.twitter.com/9Vxs6kdRXu — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) December 7, 2021

Related















