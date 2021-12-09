“Where Am I”-Biden Gives His BBB Speech as If It Were an SNL Skit

By
M Dowling, Please let us know what you think at the end of the ads
-
2

Joe Biden spoke in Kansas City, Missouri yesterday and looked as feeble as ever. He’s doing a repeat today. Biden can’t possibly be running anything. They put him on planes, get him rested, feed him, give him meds. Then he gives a teleprompter speech and he’s back on the plane. In this clip, it looks like he’s being led in by a blind man (blind leading the blind?) as he asks, “Where am I,” sounding more like a man 20 years senior to him or more.

By the way, we didn’t see CNN or MSNBC air this — wonder why?

Watch:

He walked in with his mask on but took it off to spittle out his prepared teleprompter speech. He even leaned into a masked man standing nearby — without his mask on.

He lied again about children using the Internet in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant to get their homework down in “the United Steak of Amerike-a for God’s sake.” That’s another invented story by the way.

Biden bragged about taking emergency oil, giving a third of it to China and India while preserving the rest for us [we know it’s enough for three days].

It was enough for three days.

He lied again in his retelling of the fake Amtrak story. He constantly revives this story although it has been debunked repeatedly, even by the MSM.

“A guy named Angelo Negri came up to me, he goes, ‘Joey Baby!’ He grabs my cheek like that — and I thought they were gonna shoot him. I really did…” Biden said.

Biden claims in his 4th or 5th year as vice president, Angelo the conductor came up to him when he passed his one-millionth mile on Amtrak. He claimed the conductor pinched his cheek and said, “‘Joey, babbbbyyyyy,’ and he grabbed my cheek like he always did. I thought he was going to get shot. I’m serious. I said, ‘No, no, he’s a friend.’”

That wasn’t true.

The Amtrak conductor, Angelo retired in 1993, years before he hit his one-millionth mile.

Watch:

 

He lied and said his plans do not add to inflationary pressures when that is all they do. He boldly and falsely claimed the WSJ agreed.

Here is another worn-out lie:

Here he is today “empowering the LGBTQL community community.”

President Trump chimed in:


2 COMMENTS

  2. Begin message:

    Salute the Marines!

    Jo Jo B: Dr. Fishnets can I have some more apple sauce and my Depends need changing.

    Fishy B: Sign these executive orders Barry and the CCP drafted first honey.

  3. Just remember that if Pence would have thrown the corrupt election back to the States for verified certification, the election would have gone to the House and President Trump would be President today. If that happened there would be no vaccine mandates, the Borders would be under control, there wouldn’t be a transportation crisis, stores would be fully stocked, American Companies would be mining precious metal in Afghanistan, the Economy would be soaring, Russia would be in check, China would not be eyeing a take over of Taiwan, Parents wouldn’t be under surveillance as terrorist by the FBI, and Gasoline would be under $2.00 a gallon. We are in this mess because one man didn’t have the balls to do what was right and call a corrupt, fraudulent election for what it was. We need to stop electing “nice” people and start electing competent Patriots with cast iron balls. I’m sorry if you thought President Trump was a Meanie with nasty Tweets. He was a strong competent President who was challenging the Big, Very Expensive, Deep State Bureaucrat run Federal Government which needs to be done if we are going to remain a Free Nation. Stop voting for Nice People with Canal-Anal Inversion!

