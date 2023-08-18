Racist Whoopi Wonders If We Have to Start Beating White People

Racist Whoopi who literally knows almost nothing outdid herself with this next one.

“If it’s white policemen or black policemen, it is a problem in the police, and the policing, itself, you know,” Whoopi said. “Seems things don’t seem to make sense to people unless it’s somebody they can feel or they can recognize, but how many times, do we have to do…? Do we need to see white people also get beaten before anybody will do anything I’m not suggesting that.”

NATIONAL REVIEW WRITER: “OK, who’s going to tell her? I guess it’s time since I’m doing this video, I should tell her. Three-quarters of people shot and killed by cops are white or Hispanic. Any racial disparity has to do largely with higher rates of black offending.

“In 2019, cops shot and killed about 1000 people in this country; 424 of them were white, twelve of those thousand were unarmed black people, 26 were unarmed white people, but we never hear these numbers putting policing in context because the left and legacy media focus only on a few horrific cases involving black victims, because they care about their racial narrative above anything else. And, Whoopi, that’s on you.”

