Raddatz Tried a Gotcha Question Out on JD Vance & Was Crushed

We have Venezuelan gangs taking over three apartment buildings in Aurora, Colorado, which is no big deal to officials in Aurora and to Martha Raddatz. Donald Trump is the problem to them. They, including the Republican mayor, claim it was “grossly exaggerated,” and it’s only three buildings, and the police handled it.

Unless the police or mayor deported them, they didn’t handle it. This is going on in other cities, including New York. I guess people should wait until the whole city is a complete hellhole.

Martha read off the Mayor’s comment, saying it was only a handful of apartment buildings.

Some people have no foresight.

Vance Responded: Checkmate

“Martha, do you hear yourself? Only a handful of apartment complexes in America were taken over by Venezuelan gangs, and Donald Trump is the problem and not Kamala Harris’s open border?

“Americans are so fed up with what’s going on, and they have every right to be.

“I really find this exchange, Martha, sort of interesting because you seem to be more focused with nitpicking everything that Donald Trump has said rather than acknowledging that apartment complexes in the United States of America are being taken over by violent gangs.

“I worry so much more about that problem than anything else here. We’ve got to get American communities in a safe space again, and unfortunately, when you let people in by the millions, most of whom are unvetted, most of whom you don’t know who they really are, you’re going to have problems like this.

“Kamala Harris’s 94 executive orders that undid Donald Trump’s successful border policies. We knew this stuff would happen. [They] bragged about opening the order, and now we have the consequences, and we’re living with it. We can do so much better, but frankly, we’re not gonna do better, Martha, unless Donald Trump calls this stuff out, and I’m glad that he did.”

Watch:

ABC reporter tries justifying Venezualan gangs taking over apartment buildings because it was only a “handful.” You literally can’t make this up. pic.twitter.com/9X5bz7b3HG — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 13, 2024