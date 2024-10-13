Three Out of Four NZ DEIs Failed, One Sunk Her Ship

Three out of four New Zealand DEI commanders failed. That should be a cautionary tale for Americans, but it won’t be. The dummies who want to be politically correct will keep hiring by race and gender instead of competence.

One of the failures did $220,000 worth of damage to her ship. Naturally, she was a feminist who disdained white privilege.

Another, Yvonne Gray, ended up sinking her ship, and the ship wasn’t fully ensured. She was thrilled with her pink-shirted guys. Yvonne here has a wife, so she is perfect.

A third was a feminist who looked like a guy. The fourth was an American who tried to drill holes in the space station that could have caused it to tumble back to Earth.

Kamala Harris made it clear she would hire based on race and gender. So, there’s that. Biden hired by DEI mandates and the country is hearing for rock bottom.