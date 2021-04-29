Radical! Biden will spend $6 trillion to put all power in DC and in Dems









We stared into the abyss…

Platitudinous and boring Joe started by calling the January 6th riot the worst thing to happen to us since the Civil War. He said it was an “existential crisis.” The riot amounted to foolish people running around with flags, no weapons, and furry hats. They are exploiting the riot and making it something it isn’t.

He said ‘we the people are we the government.’ YIKES!

Biden talked about creating jobs, jobs, jobs but Trump already did that. Now Biden’s going to create jobs by making taxpayers pay for jobs the Left wants.

Biden will take our guns and claims the assault weapons ban was successful. No, it wasn’t – LIE! He claims no amendment is absolute and he’s starting with destroying our 2nd.

“Can’t yell fire in a crowded theater” is not a policy and it’s not in the Constitution. It’s a throw away phrase. Yet, Biden uses it to take our guns.

Of course he’s coming for your guns. pic.twitter.com/ZUk1wo8rwU — The First (@TheFirstonTV) April 29, 2021

The imbecilic president loves open borders. Joe actually said the solution to illegal immigration is amnesty.

Everything will be free, free, free, free.

The government will educate your pre-schoolers for free and pay for college. In other words, they will raise your children.

He is completely disconnected from mathematics and absurdly wants to cure the ills in Central America, ills that existed for hundreds of years.

Biden’s pretense that we will solve the immigration crisis through “root causes” in Central America is stupid beyond words GDP per capita: US- $65,297.00

Honduras – $2574.00 Pretty sure migrants are gonna keep coming through our open border — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) April 29, 2021

Biden plagiarized Donald Trump several times, especially when he said we should buy American as he sells us out to China with the Paris Accord and killing manufacturing and our energy sector.

The bridges and roads Biden talked about is only 7% of the first 2 trillion dollar plan.

Biden will cure cancer. Why didn’t he do it over the past fifty years?

“We will launch a new effort to conquer a disease that has touched the lives of nearly every American, including me, by seeking a cure for cancer in our time.” — Obama’s 2009 SOTU, naming Biden as his cancer czar — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 29, 2021

He doesn’t give a hoot about education:

This is a $6 trillion package! Don’t worry, the rich will pay for it all according to Joe’s math!

This will destroy the U.S. dollar. Our inflation is up to 7% in only a couple of months. That’s terrifying We re talking double digit inflation.

Sen. Cruz and Holly slept during Joe’s radical speech:

Holly just crashed during Biden’s speech. pic.twitter.com/rAIe9HPiuT — Bill O’Reilly (@BillOReilly) April 29, 2021

Tim Scott’s a relief, especially compared to the Biden jackboot government vision:

Tom Scott’s rebuttal to Biden’s #JointAddress is pretty weak sauce pic.twitter.com/vcAX0XEiME — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 29, 2021

