Twitterati erase Tim Scott’s speech as ‘Uncle Tim’ trends









This morning I woke to find the full video of Tim Scott’s address wiped from Twitter except for the very short clips that NBC or Yahoo and others will allow us to watch and see in the way they want us to see them.

Aaron Rupar of far-far-Left Vox took his speech down from Twitter as did others.

We believe it was too good.

For that reason, we are re-publishing his speech. It starts out slow but see it through. It’s excellent. Some people see him as RINO-ish, but this is good. Then look below at what the media is posting. The racism comes from the Left.

Watch:

THIS IS WHAT THE MEDIA ALLOWS

Uncle Tim is trending on Leftist Twitter.

Check out the sarcasm and the cherry-picked comments. They want you to believe we are a racist country. What he is saying is the Progressives are the ones furthering racism.

“I get called Uncle Tom and the N word by progressives…I know firsthand, our healing is not finished,” Sen. Tim Scott says in GOP rebuttal of President Biden’s address to Congress, adding later, “Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country.” pic.twitter.com/EOet8AriSb — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 29, 2021

Some of the media just ignored Senator Scott.

Senator Scott was trying to say that while he has experienced discrimination, the country has changed and is not racist. That isn’t how Yahoo is presenting it.

Sen. Tim Scott: “I have experienced the pain of discrimination” pic.twitter.com/h9eIPwle9m — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) April 29, 2021

Crazy Tariq:

A major strategy of racists, is to incentivize one of it’s Black victims to act as the crash test dummy for white supremacy. When Uncle Tim Scott says America is not a racist country, he is fully aware he is speaking in bad faith. The purpose is to protect white supremacists pic.twitter.com/Wk8OVF2Nl1 — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) April 29, 2021

Likely Soros troll with 58 friends:

Why would anyone call this brother Uncle Tom. He’s uncle Tim speaking on behalf of the repugs and the maga folks. It is his belief that trump is great and Biden doesn’t keep his promises. And being only black repug senator he knows this is not a racist country. Wait?? Wtf Lmao! pic.twitter.com/HITq4HYJvZ — Cal Miller (@anymeanscal) April 29, 2021

Another troll with no friends:

Attention White Folks: Cool it with that Uncle Tim / Uncle Tom shit. Some things aren’t for you….this is one of them. Attention Black Folks: Continue to get those jokes off, we’ve earned it after 500 years of this shit. Good night and God Bless. pic.twitter.com/tuAQ6wVB80 — Dadbod M’Baku (@lbwhileblack) April 29, 2021

The hate is all coming from the Left:

Uncle Tim’s Stockholm Syndrome is SAD! #timscott pic.twitter.com/y5JZmhvEbN — Dred Scott Loathes Trump (@DredLoathes) April 29, 2021

Related