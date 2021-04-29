Twitterati erase Tim Scott’s speech as ‘Uncle Tim’ trends

This morning I woke to find the full video of Tim Scott’s address wiped from Twitter except for the very short clips that NBC or Yahoo and others will allow us to watch and see in the way they want us to see them.

Aaron Rupar of far-far-Left Vox took his speech down from Twitter as did others.

We believe it was too good.

For that reason, we are re-publishing his speech. It starts out slow but see it through. It’s excellent. Some people see him as RINO-ish, but this is good. Then look below at what the media is posting. The racism comes from the Left.

Watch:

THIS IS WHAT THE MEDIA ALLOWS

Uncle Tim is trending on Leftist Twitter.

Check out the sarcasm and the cherry-picked comments. They want you to believe we are a racist country. What he is saying is the Progressives are the ones furthering racism.

Some of the media just ignored Senator Scott.

Senator Scott was trying to say that while he has experienced discrimination, the country has changed and is not racist. That isn’t how Yahoo is presenting it.

Crazy Tariq:

Likely Soros troll with 58 friends:

Another troll with no friends:

The hate is all coming from the Left:

