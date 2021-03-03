Radical DHS chief tells cartels bringing illegal alien children to wait a few weeks









This new DHS chief Alejandro Mayorkas is a fraud and an open borders activist. He’s dismantling ICE and inviting children to come up with cartels. The cartels control the order. Everyone who comes up illegally comes with cartels.

He wants them to come illegally but in a few weeks when they have better containers for them to live in.

Our administration is in business with cartels, dangerous criminals. We partner with them as they bring the children and others up to the border.

There is nothing humanitarian about what the administration is doing.

You are welcome to break our nation’s immigration laws just wait a few weeks to do it so we don’t have to put you in cages (er, containers). https://t.co/HFSEOLHyzx — Kelsey Bolar (Harkness) (@kelseybolar) March 1, 2021

Related