Orlando might dump their Seuss-themed area – seriously

Woke Disney is re-evaluating their Dr. Seuss-themed area over the nonsensical banning of some of their books for RAAACISM. It’s a book burning bonanza.
This is so pathetic.
Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the business that protects author Theodor Geisel’s legacy, decided to celebrate the beloved author’s birthday by announcing that six of his books would no longer be published. “These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” the company said in a statement.
You can read two of them below.
I have no intention of ever going to Disney again. They’re off my dance card. Walt is rolling violently in his grave.
Oh good grief. https://t.co/6nQ9D9Hdxz
— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) March 2, 2021
Two of the RAAACIST books:
Serious topics for serious times. The world outside our borders doesn’t get any fake news and doesn’t know that we are no longer serious about being a first world power.
America last is what enough of the comrades voted for so enjoy the consequences.
O/T-cleaning cache for fam in the just be evil browser that starts with a G and it said quick poll-Hussein Hopenchange for SCOTUS!
We’ve blown right through the last clown world stoplight and entered carny world where it is bizarre and sleazy greasy at the same time with leering degenerates and other freakshow rejects.