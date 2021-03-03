Orlando might dump their Seuss-themed area – seriously









Woke Disney is re-evaluating their Dr. Seuss-themed area over the nonsensical banning of some of their books for RAAACISM. It’s a book burning bonanza.

This is so pathetic.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the business that protects author Theodor Geisel’s legacy, decided to celebrate the beloved author’s birthday by announcing that six of his books would no longer be published. “These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” the company said in a statement.

You can read two of them below.

I have no intention of ever going to Disney again. They’re off my dance card. Walt is rolling violently in his grave.

Two of the RAAACIST books:

