Radical Globalists Are Losing France

Judging from the first round of elections, Klaus Schwab’s top pupil’s party seems to be getting axed. Macron shouldn’t have called for snap elections – he lost big and this is huge! As expected, the French left is rioting.

Marine Le Pen’s right-wing party, National Rally (RN), won the first round of parliamentary elections in France by 6 points. Should they win next Sunday’s second round, they could have an absolute majority in the country’s National Assembly.

Macron’s party came in with a last-place finish today, as he called for these snap elections. The Ensemble came in 8 points behind the left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) coalition.

This is huge. For the liberal French to want to vote so heavily for Marine Le Pen, we must be witnessing an awareness of what is happening to French sovereignty and identity thanks to globalists.

Marine Le Pen: We have no problem with allowing foreigners into France, as long as they respect the laws and culture, and behave correctly. pic.twitter.com/C4cUgEYEF7 — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) July 1, 2024

She is also opposed to wars and unvetted immigration in general.

According to CNN: “After an unusually high turnout, the RN bloc leads with 34% of the vote, while left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) coalition is in second with 28.1% and President Emmanuel Macron’s Ensemble alliance slumped to a dismal third with 20.3%, according to initial estimates by Ipsos.”

The National Rally, among other things, does not support the open-ended immigration system that France and Europe have seen over the last two decades. With the ever-increasing number of Muslim migrants from Africa flooding Europe, you can understand why National Rally is suddenly winning.

Watch the Left Behaving Badly:

The far-left is rioting after the right-wing won the first round in the French election. The far-left are showing themselves to be anti-democratic. For some weird reason, mainstream media is completely ignoring this… pic.twitter.com/EVsuRKlY3N — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) June 30, 2024

Thousands of left-wing activists join ANTIFA, communists and Islamists to protest against the results of the French election after left-wing parties suffered crushing defeats. Protesters are rioting across the country after Marine Le Pen’s victory. pic.twitter.com/LoECPevIhE — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 30, 2024

Related