Radical Judge Blocks Tren De Aragua Deportations Using 1798 Act

President Trump filed a presidential action invoking the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, which gives him the authority to detain or deport nationals of an enemy nation during wartime.

It’s the fourth time in American history a president has used the act — and the first since World War II.

The directive targets members of Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan prison gang, and authorizes expedited removal of all Venezuelan citizens 14 and older who are not U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents.

They, along with MS-13, have been declared domestic terrorists.

According to the presidential action, those people “are liable to be apprehended, restrained, secured, and removed as Alien Enemies.”

The White House announcement came just hours after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order against the removal of five Venezuelan men for 14 days under the expected invocation of the act. An emergency hearing on the matter will take place Saturday evening.

The Ruling

A radical federal judge, Obama-appointed Chief Judge James E. Boasberg issued a temporary restraining order to block former President Donald Trump’s efforts to secure America’s borders and protect its citizens in the name of “protecting democracy.”

“The Court has reviewed Plaintiffs’ Complaint and Motion for Temporary Restraining Order. Given the exigent circumstances that it has been made aware of this morning, it has determined that an immediate Order is warranted to maintain the status quo until a hearing can be set. As Plaintiffs have satisfied the four factors governing the issuance of preliminary relief, the Court accordingly ORDERS that: 1) Plaintiffs’ 3 Motion for TRO is GRANTED.

Defendants shall not remove any of the individual Plaintiffs from the United States for 14 days absent further Order of the Court; and

The parties shall appear for a Zoom hearing on March 17, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. So ORDERED by Chief Judge James E. Boasberg on 3/15/2025. (lcjeb1)”Since then the administration filed an appeal, so now there is Zoom hearing later today, instead of on Monday.

Democrats are desperate to keep dangerous gangsters in the United States to “protect democracy.”

