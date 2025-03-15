Anti-Elon Musk Day of Astroturf Protests

A protest against Elon Musk outside a Tesla store in Portland, Oregon, has unexpectedly boosted interest in Tesla products. People online are promising to buy Teslas.

Others want Musk arrested. His crime is to try to reduce government bloat without even taking a salary.

These protests are going on in several cities.

In Brooklyn, New York, a deranged man scrawled Elon and a Swatsika on a Jewish man’s Cybertruck in broad daylight. The latest from thee unhinged Democrats is Elon is Hitler.

The lefty loon was so triggered by the $80,000 electric Tesla truck parked on Washington Avenue in Prospect Heights that he double-parked his Subaru – with two car seats in the back – burst out, and defaced the car.

The Cybertruck’s owner Avi Ben Hamo, who is Jewish, was stunned.

The lunatic tried to speed off but Mr. Hamo stood in front of the man’s car and called 911. The vandal then left his car and ran off. When he returned for his car, the police and a photographer were waiting.


