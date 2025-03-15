Anti-Elon Musk Day of Astroturf Protests

A protest against Elon Musk outside a Tesla store in Portland, Oregon, has unexpectedly boosted interest in Tesla products. People online are promising to buy Teslas.

Others want Musk arrested. His crime is to try to reduce government bloat without even taking a salary.

These protests are going on in several cities.

Do the Elon protesters change your opinion of ever buying a Tesla? pic.twitter.com/xxjWIzOT4V — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) March 15, 2025

As we learned during the American Revolution, those fighting for love of freedom fight harder than those who fight because they’re paid to do so https://t.co/5lg61HDJdN — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 15, 2025

Irony at its finest. pic.twitter.com/jbwxtAnB5C — Clown World ™ (@ClownWorld_) March 14, 2025

Santa Monica, California—where tolerance means vandalizing a Tesla because you hate Elon Musk. These clowns are unhinged. pic.twitter.com/NyTeA9tZlL — Clown World ™ (@ClownWorld_) March 13, 2025

Domestic terrorism is real. My wife’s cybertruck keyed in Kirkwood, MO this morning. Quick thinking by her and rapid response by Kirkwood PD apprehended perpetrator. Here he is…….Mark Munzert. Hope it was worth it buddy! pic.twitter.com/6jU8onxUqw — B. Jones (@yukoncoinelius) March 14, 2025

Please help identify this deranged anti-Elon Musk maskhole who keyed a swastika onto a Cybertruck in broad daylight at Colorado Mills Mall in Lakewood. X do your thing! My DM is open. pic.twitter.com/DshHHrOfol — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) March 15, 2025

In Brooklyn, New York, a deranged man scrawled Elon and a Swatsika on a Jewish man’s Cybertruck in broad daylight. The latest from thee unhinged Democrats is Elon is Hitler.

The lefty loon was so triggered by the $80,000 electric Tesla truck parked on Washington Avenue in Prospect Heights that he double-parked his Subaru – with two car seats in the back – burst out, and defaced the car.

The Cybertruck’s owner Avi Ben Hamo, who is Jewish, was stunned.

The lunatic tried to speed off but Mr. Hamo stood in front of the man’s car and called 911. The vandal then left his car and ran off. When he returned for his car, the police and a photographer were waiting.

Sadly the degranded anti-Elon musk syndrome is real here in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/dDOwJFrwt0 — Brian Bowen @ ColR (@madartist23x) March 15, 2025

