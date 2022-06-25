NWO Trudeau Horrified About “Horrific” Abortion Ruling

Canadian leftist Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday issued a statement on his official Twitter account describing the U.S. Supreme Court’s overruling of Roe v. Wade as “horrific,” CBC Canada reported.

“My heart goes out to the millions of American women who are now set to lose their legal right to an abortion. I can’t imagine the fear and anger you are feeling right now,” Trudeau said in a social media post.

Trudeau said “no government, politician, or man” should force a woman to carry out a pregnancy, reiterating that, under his Liberal government, “women in Canada know that we will always stand up for your right to choose.”

Yeah, no, another lie, this time from the radical New World Order Prime Minister of Canada. Women can still abort their babies.

Women can get abortions. There will be restrictions in as many as 26 states. The rest of the states will likely continue the radical left policies of aborting babies to the moment of birth for any reason.

The New World Order leader is true to form.

NEW WORLD ORDER DEPUTY ALSO

Radical Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland also condemned the decision, saying Friday she had a “visceral reaction” when she first heard of the court’s decision.

“I was just shocked and horrified and so worried, actually,” Freeland said in an interview with CBC’s Rosemary Barton Live airing Sunday.

“Shocked and horrified?” Women can still abort, in other words, end the lives of their babies. They just can’t do it everywhere.

Freeland said generations of feminists fought for abortion access in Canada, and she’ll do what she can to help preserve that right.

The USA is a very large country and not everyone wants unfettered abortions. The people have the right to choose their laws, not the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court decides the constitutionality only. That is what today was about.

