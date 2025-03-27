Radical Paul Kim Charged for Firebombing & Firing at Tesla Dealership

Pro-Palestine communist Paul Kim, 36, is charged with 15 counts of firebombing and firing at a Tesla dealership. Kim is heading for a lengthy prison sentence if found guilty. He was charged with three counts of arson, three counts of unlawful possession of explosives, four counts of destroying property, and five counts of discharging a firearm into a structure.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday afternoon. He is also facing federal charges of unlawful possession of an unregistered firearm (destructive device) and arson, according to court records.

Kim will be taken into federal custody later Thursday, Spencer Evans, the special agent in charge at the FBI office in Las Vegas, said at a press briefing.He wil likely be charged as a domestic terrorist.

Kim had ties to social media groups such as the Communist Party USA, Revolutionary Communist International, hidden Palestine and Palestine Action, Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren said. He said that would be part of law enforcement’s investigation into the motive.

Video footage provided by the Metropolitan Police Department showed that around 2:45 a.m.. March 18, a person dressed in black damaged at least five Teslas in the parking lot of a Tesla service center at 6260 Badura Ave., near Jones Boulevard and the 215 Beltway. He then fled the scene, police said.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin said, “Las Vegas Metro Police say a search of Tesla firebombing suspect Paul Kim’s social media shows him with potential communist and pro-Palestine affiliations. They say they have a DNA match and showed a video of him using a rifle to shoot out surveillance cameras before the attack.”

