Ohhh…7 Cowardly GOP Senators & a Hit Piece of Poor Journalism

Seven allegedly Republican Senators contributed to a hit piece against JD Vance in Jewish Insider. If true, they are gutless, having contributed without printing their names. They painted JD as an isolationist as they favored the Europeans. They made the comments in response to comments he made about Europeans as “freeloaders” on the Signal Chat.

“Republican senators are privately expressing frustrations over Vice President JD Vance’s suggestion in a leaked group chat that the Houthis are more of a problem for Europe than the United States and his voicing of doubt that it was in the U.S.’ interest to strike the Iran-backed group in Yemen to a hit piece against JD Vance.,” the piece begins.

Another quote from the article.

“A number of Republican senators are very concerned about [his foreign policy views],” one GOP senator told JI. “They think it’s quite revealing. It reveals a mindset that I’m sure is perplexing to our European allies.”

The truth is that the UK, France, and other EU nations don’t have navies capable of protecting their commerce from the ragtag Houthi militia. That is what the seven senators should be concerned about.

Vance responded on X:

“This morning, @JoshKraushaar ran a hit piece against me in Jewish Insider, which has become an anti-JD rag. It has many problems, including seven anonymous quotes from cowardly Republicans. But the most glaring factual error is the below, which says the Houthis killed three Americans last January. Actually, the group responsible for that attack was “Islamic Resistance in Iraq,” which is an entirely different militia group. Now, you might say this is evidence of Kraushaar being the biggest hack in Washington, and you *may* be correct. Another very plausible explanation is that he’s the dumbest journalist in Washington. Either way, shocking an error like this could get through his vaunted editorial process!”

This morning, @JoshKraushaar ran a hit piece against me in Jewish Insider, which has become an anti-JD rag. It has many problems, including seven anonymous quotes from cowardly Republicans. But the most glaring factual error is the below, which says the Houthis killed three… pic.twitter.com/kzbzrqjIYC — JD Vance (@JDVance) March 27, 2025

The Hill reported his response but left out the part about killing Americans which was key to justifying his angry response.

Donald Trump Jr. sent a statement that the vice president’s office then referred JI to.

“These seven cowardly neocons attacking JD anonymously are genuine pussies. If they really feel this way, then they should at least be man enough to put their names to these quotes,” Trump Jr. told JI in a statement. “The fact that they are too cowardly to do that is exactly why I’m so happy that these RINOs are a dying breed in our party – whether they realize it or not.”

Two GOP Senators, Markwayne Mullin and John Kennedy, were mentioned by name, but they didn’t insult JD.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email