Radical Pro-Gazans Win UK Elections, Make 18 Demands

Dozens of radical pro-Gaza activists were elected to councils across the UK. With that, they issued “18 Demands” to Sir Keir Starmer, Leader of the Opposition and Leader of the Labour Party since 2020. Islamists are working their way into the highest levels of government in the West through the far-left parties. It’s the Red-Green axis.

The demands range from cutting military ties with Israel to “ensuring insurance quotes don’t cost more for someone called Muhammad.”

The group called the Muslim Vote also called for Sir Keir Starmer to recognize a Palestinian state. They vowed to punish MPs who are not supportive of Palestine by mobilizing four million Muslim voters in the UK. They will only support Starmer if he caves to their demands.

The activists claim to have more than 25 organizations backing them, although it was revealed earlier this year that at least two of them were being investigated over extremism concerns. One of its supporters, Muhammad Jalal, who has appeared on the campaign’s social media pages, was previously head of the now-banned Islamist group Hizb ut-Tahrir.

Some have feared that this is a sign of things to come, with regional votes being determined based on overseas conflicts and foreign policy rather than local issues.

One of the councilors who won is Mothin Ali, who sounds like a radical who is in a UK political office to represent Gaza, not the UK.

The Green Party councilor who shouted “Allahu Akbar!” after being elected said Palestinians had the right to “fight back” on the day of the October 7 massacre.

Mothin Ali, 42, has previously described a Jewish chaplain forced into hiding by threats from protestors as a “creep” and a “kind of animal” and suggested that he had returned to Israel as a reservist to “kill women and children” after the outbreak of the war in Gaza.

Mr. Ali won the Gipton and Harehills ward in Leeds with 3,070 votes and said his election to the council was a “win for the people of Gaza.”

The Red-Green axis!

THE 18 DEMANDS AND THEY’VE ONLY JUST BEGUN

‘1. Apologise for your comments greenlighting a genocide and for not backing the ceasefire in Oct/Nov 2023.

‘2. Sanctions on companies operating in occupied territories. Sanctions on settlers.

‘3. Recognise Palestine state

‘4. Travel ban on all Israeli politicians that prosecuted this war and support illegal occupation.

‘5. End military ties with Israel.

‘6. Issue guidance that Muslims are allowed to pray at school.

‘7. Implement findings of people’s review of prevent – not Shawcross.

‘8. Remove ‘extremism’ definition [Michael] Gove introduced.

‘9. Commit to full implementation of Royal charter re media regulation.

’10. Adopt APPG definition of Islamophobia.

‘11. Commit to review of public sector equality duty.

’12. Increase council and public health funding for the 10% most deprived areas in the country to finally address systemic and chronic health inequities as detailed in the Marmot Review and revisited by the Health Foundation 10 year later.

’13. Deliver alternative student finance.

’14. Ensure sharia compliant pensions are available at every workplace. So the 1/3 of Muslims without a pension get one.

’15. Ensure insurance quotes don’t cost more for someone called ‘Muhammad’.

’16. Commit 7% of the LGPS/ public sector pensions to ethical and Islamic funds.

’17. Oppose BDS bill. Kick it out of law.

’18. Remove the archaic ‘spiritual influence’ offence from statute.’

