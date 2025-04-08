Radical Protesters Freely Shut Down Grand Central

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Last night, pro-Palestine (Hamas) protesters occupied Grand Central Terminal in New York City, leading to a lockdown of the station. They were very disruptive, and people couldn’t enter or exit the building.

That’s illegal, but the NYPD has its hands tied.

They didn’t hurt any police officers. How nice of them. Where is the ICE truck?

The community note claimed it was a legal and peaceful protest. However, blocking entrances and exits is illegal.

They shut down the trains. That is not legal. About the “peaceful protest,” Scott Jennings said, “Oh, just the enemies of Western Civilization shutting down the train station in New York City today.”

It was very peaceful:


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments