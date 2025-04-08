Radical Protesters Freely Shut Down Grand Central

Last night, pro-Palestine (Hamas) protesters occupied Grand Central Terminal in New York City, leading to a lockdown of the station. They were very disruptive, and people couldn’t enter or exit the building.

That’s illegal, but the NYPD has its hands tied.

They didn’t hurt any police officers. How nice of them. Where is the ICE truck?

#BREAKING: Pro-Palestine protestors have illegally TAKEN OVER Grand Central Terminal in New York City DEPORT THEM ALL NOW! They have NO BUSINESS in our country! Why is this being allowed??! pic.twitter.com/xkADVacQsI — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 7, 2025

The community note claimed it was a legal and peaceful protest. However, blocking entrances and exits is illegal.

They shut down the trains. That is not legal. About the “peaceful protest,” Scott Jennings said, “Oh, just the enemies of Western Civilization shutting down the train station in New York City today.”

It was very peaceful:

BREAKING: New Yorkers are now trapped in Grand Central Station after terror supporters shut it down. It’s a Monday night and people cannot get back home because of these extremists. This is not normal—enough is enough. pic.twitter.com/ZhO6kp8Do5 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 8, 2025

BREAKING: Hamas supporters have violently taken over Grand Central Station. Multiple terrorist flags are being waved, as the station has been completely shut down. This is domestic terrorism. Enough is enough. pic.twitter.com/Q9ZZrf6tlb — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 8, 2025

