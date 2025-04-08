Adam Schiff and the Shadow Government

House Democrats have conducted their first hearing, which many online call a ‘shadow government’ session. The radical Democrats leading it stated that the purpose of this hearing is allegedly to conduct oversight and serve as a check and balance on power.

Adam Schiff, now a senator, is weaponizing yet another congressional committee under the guise of oversight. He claims the administration is running a parallel government, and he plans to do precisely that.

Democrats don’t have a platform to push or a real leader, so they smear their political opponents and weaponize anything they can. They have the media, but it’s not enough to get their message across – hate Republicans.

The Shadow Government?

Many online are calling this a shadow government. Others say it’s not; the minority party in Congress can legally hold minority hearings.

We all know what this is. Tim Walz first talked about running a shadow government, and then the DNC Chair said we needed one. If this isn’t a shadow government, it will feed into one.

NEW: Congressional Democrats just had their first “shadow government” hearing. “We brought together both chambers of Congress to conduct real oversight & to serve as a check & balance, to hold those who issue power to account & to carry out a constitutional duty.” pic.twitter.com/DAiqnBTdP8 — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) April 7, 2025

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has launched a rogue “shadow government” titled the “People’s Cabinet.” It is an Orwellian attempt to stop the President’s agenda as if the judicial coup isn’t enough.

“Hey, it’s Ken Martin,” the DNC Chair says in a promotional video.”I want to tell you about the people’s cabinet that the DNC is launching today. I have been traveling across the country nonstop since I started this job, and what I hear over and over is this: Americans want us to fight back against Trump’s lies and offer a better alternative. Trump has stacked his cabinet with out-of-touch billionaires who are causing chaos and hurting working people. That’s why we are launching the people’s cabinet; it will be made up of expert leaders and everyday Americans who will share reliable and accurate information that you can use to fight back. Stay tuned for more.”

They are using Stalinist tactics as they have been all along. This is what the media won’t tell you.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email