Radicalized Dem mayors decry all federal efforts to bring cities into rule of law

Attorney General Bill Barr said this week, “We are rolling out #OperationLegend, initially in three cities – Kansas City, Chicago, and Albuquerque. We will be adding cities in the weeks ahead.”

Barr says the “murder rate in Chicago is up 48% over last year. In New York City, where the mayor has agreed to strip $1 billion from the police department, the murder rate is up 25%. Murder is up 42% in New Orleans. In Kansas City, there have already been 100 homicides this year, a 40 percent increase from the same time last year.”

“This is different than the operations and tactical teams we use to defend against riots and mob violence. We will continue to confront mob violence. But, the operations we are discussing today are very different – they are classic crime-fighting.”

RESISTANCE

The corrupt media and the radicalized Democrats in major U.S. blue cities hate the police and enforcement of the rule of law. They are railing against the President’s efforts to reduce crime and save lives. In Portland so far, the President is simply trying to protect federal buildings.

President Trump is sending hundreds of agents to war-torn Chicago.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is one of fifteen mayors resisting all efforts to bring law and order back to Chicago. Lives are being lost and she won’t do a thing. The crimewave has worsened, people are dying, but that doesn’t seem to make an impression on her as she blames the President:

What an imbecile 👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/EBxvUf8aDN — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) July 22, 2020

Chicago’s residents don’t agree with her, watch:

The corrupt media is allowing these nutjob mayors to blather without any meaningful rebuttal. Don Lemon is trying to blame the President.

THE LETTER

On Tuesday, a group of fifteen Democrat mayors signed a letter sent to Attorney General William Barr and acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf demanding that all federal law enforcement agents be removed from their streets and accused Trump of violating the Constitution.

The letter was signed by Chicago’s Lori Lightfoot, Washington D.C.’s Muriel Bowser, Ted Wheeler of Portland, Seattle’s Mayor Jenny Durkan, Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles and Atlanta’s Keisha Lance-Bottoms, all of whom have practically given the keys to their cities to rioters who have destroyed property and terrorized residents.

All in all, 15 mayors of mostly out of control cities signed the letter.

With mayors from across the country, we call for a full investigation into your administration’s actions. This is not what a democracy should look like. pic.twitter.com/5HIFCqtiwU — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) July 22, 2020