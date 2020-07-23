Video Exposing Mayor Ted Wheeler of Portland

Mayor Ted Wheeler condemns the federal officers protecting the federal buildings from communist insurrectionists. He went out on a listening tour with the terrorists of Antifa, was cursed out and threatened, told to resign, but his heart is with the communist terrorists.

He does not want law and order. He doesn’t support abolishing the police completely but he has castrated them.

Watch:

Be a shame if this video exposing Ted Wheeler went viral. Please do not RT. pic.twitter.com/ZvU6qRo1YP — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 23, 2020

These are the people he likes:

People have surrounded the mayor, cursing him and calling for resignation. pic.twitter.com/o0s1azbi2R — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 23, 2020

I have to pause and give a shout out to the sign language interpreter working to capture this moment behind the mayor. pic.twitter.com/zwICEy6nip — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 23, 2020

He agreed with the statement about systemic racism to the 95% white crowd of lunatic liberals.

Look at their reaction when he says he won’t abolish the police:

People in the protest crowd react to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler saying he won’t commit to abolishing the police. pic.twitter.com/R0bwOjaG5B — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 23, 2020