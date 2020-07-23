Video Exposing Mayor Ted Wheeler of Portland

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Mayor Ted Wheeler condemns the federal officers protecting the federal buildings from communist insurrectionists. He went out on a listening tour with the terrorists of Antifa, was cursed out and threatened, told to resign, but his heart is with the communist terrorists.

He does not want law and order. He doesn’t support abolishing the police completely but he has castrated them.

Watch:

These are the people he likes:

He agreed with the statement about systemic racism to the 95% white crowd of lunatic liberals.
Look at their reaction when he says he won’t abolish the police:

