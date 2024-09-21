Radicals Attack All Cops After NYC Police Shooting in the Subway

The New York subways are no longer safe. That’s a given, despite Mayor Adams occasionally doing a photo-op on the subway with a lot of security to claim it’s safe. The odds are you will survive riding the subway, but you never know when a maniac will appear. They’re hanging out all over the place, loose.

Knife-Wielding Black Man Shot

In one recent case, a man with a knife was threatening people on a subway. Police intervened and repeatedly told him to drop the knife, which, of course, he didn’t do. They used Tasers but failed to stop him. Finally, they shot and killed him. An officer was shot in the confusion.

Two bystanders were also shot in the police effort to protect them.

Bodycam footage:



Pro-Hamas Contingent Riots

That was the cue for the Pro-Hamas and Communist New York City mobs to riot. Some went into the subway and attacked the police.

Some taunted them. In one clip, a radical squeezed toy pigs in the officer’s face.

In another clip, the radicals screamed “Long Live October 7th,” as hundreds chanted, “Eric Adams Must RESIGN!” and “NYPD KKK, IDF YOU ALL THE SAME.” The police shooting was the cover for the acting out.

These radicals are trying to sow the seeds of division to cause chaos and overturn our government. Many come illegally and want to destroy us from within. This is New York City today.

There are several reports of the radicals coming illegally over our open border. One report is from a CUNY law professor. And, yes, they will all vote. People who break the law to enter the country will also break the law to vote. They know Democrats want them to enter and vote. They heard their dog whistle.